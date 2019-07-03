Cristiano RonalCow: Harsha Bhogle Tweets Video of Cow Playing Football and Netizens Crack Up

Is it “Cristiano RonalCow” displaying his dazzling football skills? While no offence meant to the Portuguese football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, but netizens are going gaga over a bovine’s apparent love for a football with a video going viral on social media.

Said to be shot somewhere in Goa, in the undated video, the cow could be seen keeping a football under one of its hooves as players struggle to retrieve the ball without intimidating or irritating the animal.

While one of the boys managed to retrieve the football, the cow at once started running behind the ball wherever it was kicked by the players. Passerby stopped their vehicles and watched in awe as the cow displayed no intentions to part and appeared like a footballer on song in the field.

The video has also been shared on Twitter by famed cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and has garnered over 20,000 retweets and over 62,000 likes.

This is the funniest thing you will see today! pic.twitter.com/Kfz08Dka3Z — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2019

Bhogle’s post also attracted some hilarious comments.

“That's Christiano RonalCow “ commented a user likening the cow to the talismanic forward while another dubbed him “Gaaychung Bhutia” referring to India football legend Bhaichung Bhutia. (Gaay being the Hindi word for cow).