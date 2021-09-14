Met Gala 2021: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' 'Tax The Rich' Gown Receives Mixed Reactions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been grabbing a large portion of the spotlight at Met Gala 2021 this year and how! The American politician and activist arrived at the much-awaited event wearing a Brother Vellies gown with the message ‘Tax The Rich’ written in bold red on the white dress. The gown with its political message has produced a plethora of reactions on the Internet. While a few loved it, others thought that it was a “complicated proposition".

Vanessa Friedman, a fashion critic, wrote: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a Brother Vellies gown blaring “Tax the Rich" is a complicated proposition."

The tweet invited criticism with one user asking: “You’re the fashion editor for the New York Times so I assume you know that it’s a fundraiser for the Met and she probably got her ticket paid for by a designer so it was free for her. That begs the question…why are you being intentionally obtuse?"

Explaining the thought process behind creating the gown, Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, told Vogue UK: “We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given. We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and push the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future.”

When many users pointed out that the message on the dress was hypocritical at an event that calls for a high attendance fee, the politician defended the move by saying: “And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening."

She also wrote that she was proud to wear a dress designed by a “Black woman immigrant designer."

