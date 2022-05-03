Met Gala 2022: No Taylor Swift, No Zendaya, But Memes Save the Day

Met Gala 2022 is here, and so are the memes. The highly-awaited fashion extravaganza is followed by fans around the world who wait for their favourite celebrities to put forward their best sartorial game. However, a few of the outfits end up being the subjects of memes. The absence of Zendaya and Taylor Swift has disappointed followers, but they have kept the memes coming.

me refreshing twitter every 2 seconds looking for Taylor Swift #MetGala pic.twitter.com/NMqtCNIf8b— Olivia Leventhal (@olivialev16) May 3, 2022

no harry no taylor no ariana no zendaya no rihanna no beyoncé no doja. i’m heartbroken #MetGala pic.twitter.com/q2HBAK90JF— nclxks (@nclxks) May 3, 2022

[15 minutes ago]AGENT: I know it’s last-minute, but do you think you could make it to the #MetGala? You’ll have to hurry. KODI SMIT-McPHEE (cleaning oven): I guess. pic.twitter.com/7MMUrbOpCt — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 3, 2022

The Met Gala theme this year is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The evening will celebrate the Met museum’s new exhibition of the same name, which will be presented across 13 of the American period rooms at The Met. The exhibition opens on May 7 and will remain on display through September 5, 2022. This year’s theme is part two of the museum’s celebration of American style. The first part titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opened in September 2021 and will also remain on display in The Met until September 5, reported Vogue. The Met Gala red carpet dress code this year is all about gilded glamour.

If you have been looking forward to the event and wish to watch the development unfold in real-time, the live stream of Met Gala 2022 is the perfect way to watch. The event is set to take place on the evening of Monday, May 2 in the US which means, those in India will be able to watch it live early morning on Tuesday, May 3. The official 2022 Met Gala live coverage will be hosted by Vogue India and will include the event’s iconic red carpet looks. The live stream will kick off at 6 p.m. E.T. (3:30 a.m. IST) and will be broadcast across digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

