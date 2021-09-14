CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Met Gala Looks For This Year Have Poured in and So Have the Memes

As celebs walked down the red carpet, netizens were also right there in the spirit with the stars, probing, critiquing every look. (Image: Twitter)

As celebs walked down the red carpet, netizens were also right there in the spirit with the stars, probing, critiquing every look. (Image: Twitter)

The theme for this year's gala is about reexamining the American identity and fashion and its evolution due to the socio-political happenings in the country in the past few years.

The Met Gala, possibly the biggest night out for fashion in New York City took place last night. Dubbed as ‘Fashion’s Oscars’, the fundraisers for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York invites and hosts actors, stars and other celebrities of repute and influence. Usually held in the month of May, this year the event was postponed to September owing to coronavirus pandemic and other constraints. As celebs walked down the red carpet, netizens were also right there in the spirit with the stars, probing, critiquing every look. And the meme force was also working full time. Check out a few of the best ones:

Meryl Streep’s iconic shade- endowed stare from The Devil Wears Prada’ made a comeback. Naturally.

The theme for this year’s gala is about reexamining the American identity and fashion and its evolution due to the socio-political happenings in the country in the past few years. THe co-chairs for the fashion night were Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish, and Naomi Osaka. The after-party of the gala was hosted by Rihanna. The event was attended by scores of Hollywood celebs and international stars too, including Jennifer Lopez- Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Channing Tatum, Maisie Williams, and Lil Nas X and many others.

first published:September 14, 2021, 12:49 IST