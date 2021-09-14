Met Gala Looks For This Year Have Poured in and So Have the Memes

The Met Gala, possibly the biggest night out for fashion in New York City took place last night. Dubbed as ‘Fashion’s Oscars’, the fundraisers for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York invites and hosts actors, stars and other celebrities of repute and influence. Usually held in the month of May, this year the event was postponed to September owing to coronavirus pandemic and other constraints. As celebs walked down the red carpet, netizens were also right there in the spirit with the stars, probing, critiquing every look. And the meme force was also working full time. Check out a few of the best ones:

waiting for the upcoming met gala memes #MetGala pic.twitter.com/y5bLKXwlKO— sasa (@cinepoetical) September 13, 2021

#MetGala #MetGala2021 After 2 years of anticipation, I'm ready for the memes: pic.twitter.com/5GHsNRyZWY — Real House Knife of Denver (@Grocerystore_ho) September 13, 2021

Anna Wintour is this year's floral couch meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/p2fQtfQMNh— Miguel ?? (@FormulaMiguel) September 13, 2021

Meryl Streep’s iconic shade- endowed stare from The Devil Wears Prada’ made a comeback. Naturally.

I absolutely love that this became a meme in time for the MET gala pic.twitter.com/BVbJ7IkFXi— Lizabeth (@Luxe_Lizabeth) September 13, 2021

me waiting for met gala memes pic.twitter.com/2f8B1DUOIQ— cinnamon (@aima46) September 14, 2021

The Met Gala memes just keep getting better and better pic.twitter.com/YJGLlhhcXz— TheMonkeyBoy7007 (@Ganeshram7007) September 14, 2021

Me: I really don’t care about #MetGalaAlso me scrolling through all the #MetGala2021 memes on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/KqGlxYcbKY — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) September 14, 2021

What’s more powerful? The message “tax the rich” in anarchy font on a white dress at the Met Gala Or the endless stream of jokes and memes mocking this galaxy-level hypocrisy — Emerson Ward (@emersonsays) September 14, 2021

waiting for the Met Gala 2021 memes #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vGVRhBAWV5— S I M R A N ?? (@Soft_Centered) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian: I now declare the Met Gala Memes '21 Open! pic.twitter.com/4DJJ5IknKp— Ramki (@ramkid) September 14, 2021

The theme for this year’s gala is about reexamining the American identity and fashion and its evolution due to the socio-political happenings in the country in the past few years. THe co-chairs for the fashion night were Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish, and Naomi Osaka. The after-party of the gala was hosted by Rihanna. The event was attended by scores of Hollywood celebs and international stars too, including Jennifer Lopez- Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Channing Tatum, Maisie Williams, and Lil Nas X and many others.

