Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait

The American heavy metal band will meet San Francisco Symphony for the first time since 1999 to inaugurate San Francisco's Chase Center arena for 'S&M²'.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
Image credit: Metallica / Facebook.
Heavy metal will turn into sweet symphony once again, with Metallica all set to team up with the legendary San Francisco Symphony Orchestra to open the doors of a new concert venue in September 6.

Conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas, the concert will also mark the 20th anniversary of S&M - (Symphony and Metallica), a live album by Metallica, which was performed by the heavy metal band with San Francisco Symphony at The Berkeley Community Theatre in 1999.

Dubbed as S&M², the classic rockers made the official announcement on their website, sharing that they will be playing at the San Francisco's Chase Center arena on September 6, writing, "Not only will this be the inaugural event at the new arena in the city, but we will be playing once again with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra as we join together to commemorate this historic addition to the Bay Area and mark the 20th anniversary of the S&M concerts and album release."

Metallica later shared the posters of the concert with fans on social media platforms.






Nostalgia hit soon and fans of S&M welcomed the announcement with plenty of song requests.





































Metallica's first performance with the San Francisco orchestra in 1999 which eventually turned into S&M album included classics such as: Master of Puppets, No Leaf Clover, Devil's Dance, For Whom the Bell Tolls, Enter Sandman, The Outlaw Torn, Battery among many others. It was also the last album by the band that featured bassist Jason Newsted.

If the announcement makes you want to relive the good 'ol days, you're welcome.



Or if you're interested to witness the grand opening in person, here you go.
