Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
The American heavy metal band will meet San Francisco Symphony for the first time since 1999 to inaugurate San Francisco's Chase Center arena for 'S&M²'.
Image credit: Metallica / Facebook.
Conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas, the concert will also mark the 20th anniversary of S&M - (Symphony and Metallica), a live album by Metallica, which was performed by the heavy metal band with San Francisco Symphony at The Berkeley Community Theatre in 1999.
Dubbed as S&M², the classic rockers made the official announcement on their website, sharing that they will be playing at the San Francisco's Chase Center arena on September 6, writing, "Not only will this be the inaugural event at the new arena in the city, but we will be playing once again with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra as we join together to commemorate this historic addition to the Bay Area and mark the 20th anniversary of the S&M concerts and album release."
Metallica later shared the posters of the concert with fans on social media platforms.
View this post on Instagram
We’re honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the @Chase_Center in San Francisco as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M! Join us at what is sure to become a cultural landmark in the Bay Area for S&M² alongside the @SFSymphony with Music Director @MTilsonThomas. Visit Metallica.com for more info. #SandM2 #ChaseCenter #GrandOpening #SFSymphony
We’re honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the @ChaseCenter in San Fran as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M! Join us for S&M² alongside the @SFSymphony as we open the doors to SF's new arena.— Metallica (@Metallica) March 18, 2019
Visit https://t.co/2j9SAspysI for more info: https://t.co/4ACUSchWan pic.twitter.com/VCyhaqQDB8
Nostalgia hit soon and fans of S&M welcomed the announcement with plenty of song requests.
One of the greatest albums I’ve ever purchased— Richie (@RichOnTheLI) March 18, 2019
Oh my lawrd!! S&M is my favorite album and I cannot even begin to imagine seeing it live. I’d seriously take our 13 year old son to this. He’s blind and LOVES the symphony. Why do I live where the air hurts my face— Janet Gibson (@GoTeamWesley) March 19, 2019
It's hard to believe that the S&M is turning 20 years old. #TimeFlies— André Coutinho (@MrBluesmann) March 18, 2019
YES!!! Hopefully they play songs that missed out the first time EX. "Fade to Black" "Sanitarium" "The Unforgiven" & who knows "Halo on Fire"— Billy K (@BCK1987) March 18, 2019
20 YEARS since this album came out? Damn, I feel old. https://t.co/k4OXN4bV5U— Rachel from Card Services (@MarkBrokeIt) March 19, 2019
Hardwired with S&M https://t.co/5g2Q460iMN— Kenny Sain (@kenny_sain) March 19, 2019
@metalupyourcast hopefully those S&M2 setlists come to life!!! This will rule. Hopefully a mostly different set aside from the staples...— Tyler Ashton (@TyAshton11) March 18, 2019
Holy shit! Please publish the dvd and cd until christmas! Can't wait! pic.twitter.com/SgtDa8ZC2o— Michael Braun (@Heitiki1972) March 18, 2019
omfg play Fixxxer. Jesus Christ, play Fixxxer.— Chris Buchheit (@TheBucket015) March 18, 2019
Oh shit! pic.twitter.com/bFDPaVhvyE— Darren (@DarrenGTO) March 18, 2019
It would be incredible if you played Outlaw Torn again with the SF Symphony! It meshes so well and was an iconic performance. Recording it once more with more current audio/video would be a treasure.— Ryan Sanford Smith (@RSanfordSmith) March 18, 2019
Made my husband walk down the aisle to Metallica and I used to love watching their old performance with SF Symphony! This is on this years must see for sure! https://t.co/aNNewKUKCl— Gloria @#ETHDenver (@gkimbwala) March 19, 2019
Metallica's first performance with the San Francisco orchestra in 1999 which eventually turned into S&M album included classics such as: Master of Puppets, No Leaf Clover, Devil's Dance, For Whom the Bell Tolls, Enter Sandman, The Outlaw Torn, Battery among many others. It was also the last album by the band that featured bassist Jason Newsted.
If the announcement makes you want to relive the good 'ol days, you're welcome.
Or if you're interested to witness the grand opening in person, here you go.
