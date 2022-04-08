Metallica Launches T-shirt to Raise Funds for Ukraine, Earns Praises from Metal Fan

With the ongoing war in Ukraine ravaging the lives of many innocent civilians, a number of international celebrities have expressed their concern. And making their contribution to bring some respite to the Ukrainians, American heavy metal band Metallica has come up with a fundraising idea. Earlier this week, Metallica announced via social media posts that it has launched a new t-shirt to support Ukrainians. The t-shirt has been designed by graphic artist Andrew Cremeans who has been associated with the band for a quite some time now.

In a tweet shared by Metallica on Tuesday, the band shared the link for preordering the black graphic t-shirt on its website. The tweet also mentioned that all proceeds from the t-shirt sales will go to World Central Kitchen, which has been serving thousands of meals to Ukrainians through its Chefs For Ukraine campaign. The black graphic t-shirt is priced at $39.99 (approximately Rs 3,000). The band founded in 1981 in Los Angeles by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, has a fanbase across the world, and with their latest gesture, they have acquired more admirers.

Advertisement

Netizens commended Metallica’s efforts to contribute in their own manner. As one of the comments on Twitter read, “Pre-ordered my Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation’s Months Of Giving 2022 shirt. @WCKitchen continuously makes the world a better place and their work in Ukraine Chefs For Ukraine is beyond inspiring. Thank you Metallica for supporting WCK and creating this shirt so fans can support as well.”

Preordered my @Metallica @AWMHFoundation’s #MonthsOfGiving2022 shirt. @WCKitchen continuously makes the world a better place & their work in Ukraine #ChefsForUkraine is beyond inspiring. Thank you Metallica for supporting WCK & creating this shirt so fans can support as well https://t.co/gLmGIvcYeY— Daniel Clark (@2bOptimisticDC) April 7, 2022

RELATED STORIES WATCH: 94 Violinists Hold Online Concert to Raise Funds for Ukrainian Refugees

A fan described the band’s gestures as “another reason to love Metallica.” One fan commented, “Thanks for supporting a wonderful cause.”

Thanks for supporting a wonderful cause! ❤️— Gone sailling (@awaysailling) April 6, 2022

An elated fan commented, “OMG this is awesome. It’s so amazing that you all did this to help the chefs helping Ukraine. It is really very wonderful. You are all heroes, and I love the design.”

OMG this is AWESOME!! It’s so amazing that you all did this to help the chefs helping Ukraine. It’s really very wonderful. You are all hero’s, and I LOVE the design!— Tabbycat72🌟 (@Dragondreams72) April 6, 2022

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended the country from the UN Human Rights Council. The latest development came after reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.