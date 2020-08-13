Metallica Shares Nostalgic Photos from 'Black' Days as the Iconic Album Turns 29 Years Old

American Heavy Metal band Metallica shared group photos of its band members on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of their album The Black Album. This was the band’s fifth album.

The photos were shared by Ross Haflin’s Photography page on Facebook. Sharing the images, he revealed, “Metallica, The Black Album came out 29 years ago today. These photographs were taken mainly at One on One Studios in North Hollywood during the recording of the album. Also Red Square, Moscow and a few from the tour”.

Ross had also done photography for the album.

Metallica was formed in 1981. Since being formed, the band has released some iconic tracks and albums.

The Black Album was released on August 12, 1991. The iconic album was recorded over a period of eight months at Los Angeles’ One on One Recording Studios. In order to promote the album, the band also released five singles, namely: "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam", and "Sad but True". All five of these songs became quite popular and are remembered till date.

The lyrics, vocals and rhythm guitar was done by James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett was on lead guitar, Jason Newsted played bass guitar and Lars Ulrich was on drums and percussion.