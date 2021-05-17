Meteorologist Multiplies Due to Graphic Glitch on Live TV, Goes With It Anyway

When Fox 9 News meteorologist Jennifer McDermed realised that something was wrong with the graphics during a weather forecast program she was anchoring, she played along and made it a delight for her viewers to watch. When McDermed was explaining the weather forecast of the cities in Minnesota, her image suddenly started multiplying on the screen, producing clone images. Her first reaction to this was, “Ooo that is funky! What is going on?" The anchor was now on a swirling train of her “copies,” the multiplied lagging images of her. The news channel shared a clip of the funny incident on its YouTube channel and the video has gone viral. Amused by the playful video, a netizen quipped into the comments, “It would have been a normal video if she didn’t react this way. I DO love how she reacted and how everyone in that studio reacted. It went viral even in Japan where I live lol (sic).”

When McDermed spotted the glitch, she started giggling and playing along. “Do you guys want one Jennifer or two Jennifers?” she asked the viewers laughingly.

The anchor was dancing and bursting into laughter as her “copies” swirled around her. When a co-anchor asked her if she could lead the “train” of McDermeds off the screen, she had fun walking around the screen. She had a hard time controlling her laughter and finished the program in chuckles. Fox 9 anchor Randy Meier said to her, “Whatever button you pushed, don’t do it again.”

The video of the glitch has been watched more than 28 million times on YouTube. Many viewers said that it gave them a good laugh that they needed for a long time. Television news bloopers are one of the most-watched categories of videos on YouTube as most of such compilations have at least over a million views.

