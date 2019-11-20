MethWeAreOnIt: South Dakota's 'Blunt' Tagline for Campaign Against Meth Addiction Causes Outrage

The state of South Dakota in USA has launched a new campaign against the growing menace of meth (methamphetamine) drug in the area.

However, the wording of the campaign has raised several eyebrows.

Why?

The tagline for the campaign: "Meth. We're on it."

The tagline soon became the butt of many jokes on Twitter. Comments such as “I live in SD and the new "Meth. We're on it" slogan is such a joke. Wording is everything..OMG people” and “thanks for making us South Dakotans look like the meth heads of the states!” appeared on the social media platform.

Soon enough, on the same day as the campaign was launched, governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem cleared the air on Twitter.

“Hey Twitter, the whole point of this ad campaign is to raise awareness," she wrote on the microblogging site.

In another tweet, she added, “Now that I’ve got your attention. Meth is a SERIOUS problem in SD (South Dakota). One that affects your son, daughter, husband, wife, parents, and grandparents… if affects YOU. Make this a conversation at your dinner table. Get on it and get it OUT!”

In a press release, Noem said, “South Dakota's meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate. It impacts every community in our state and threatens the success of the next generation. It is filling our jails and prisons, clogging our court systems, and stretching our drug treatment capacity while destroying people and their families. This is our problem, and together, we need to get on it."

Seeking people’s attention, Noem wrote, “3,366 people were arrested last year because of meth in SD. 13 people died. These numbers are more than just statistics. They’re missing faces. Empty chairs. Meth is an epidemic in our state, and we ALL need to pay attention. Let’s get on it. #MethWeAreOnIt”

As per a report by CBS News, in South Dakota alone, the number of adolescents between 12 to 17 years reported using meth last year is double than the national average. Fortunately, the numbers of people, who are asking for rehab to get rid of addiction, have also doubled from 2014 to 2018.

The website of the campaign, onmeth.com, aims “to bring awareness to those affected by addiction, while connecting community members who want to combat the issue locally.”

