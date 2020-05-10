BUZZ

2-MIN READ

#MeTooMigrant: How a Twitter Trend Sparked Debate on the Privileged and Their 'Empathy'

#MeTooMigrant: How a Twitter Trend Sparked Debate on the Privileged and Their 'Empathy'

Twitterati started a trend on social media, #MeTooMigrant, which soon became the talking point of the country.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
A few days ago, 16 migrant workers were run over by a freight train in Maharashtra when they fell asleep on the tracks as they were walking back home. Reports suggest that the workers were on their way to a station where they were hoping to get onto a train back home.

On Saturday, a train carried their remains back home. Ironically, it was the availability of this train which had compelled the workers to walk back home in the first place. To show solidarity with the migrant workers and as an acknowledgement of their plight, Twitterati started a trend on social media, #MeTooMigrant, which soon became the talking point of the country.






The hashtag has left Twitter divided, with many calling it insensitive and ignorant:





This thread also elaborates on why the hashtag can come across as heartless:





Loading