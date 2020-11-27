Mexican Child Leaves Dog with a Note in the Park for Adoption after It was Abused at Home

It is heart-breaking for the pets when their owners abandon them. However, a child in Mexico was forced to give up the pet dog in order to save him from abuse.

The pet dog was found tied to a park bench with the help of a chain and a note was kept next to him which explained the reason why the child left the pet dog, reported Mirror.

An animal welfare association Mascotas Coyoacan came to rescue the dog from the bench.

The note discovered from the bench of the park in the capital of Mexico, Mexico City asked the reader of the note to adopt the dog named Max and give him a good home.

According to the note, the child left the dog on the bench because the owners — who were related to the child — abused Max. The note further said that it was painful to see Max in that situation.

The child requested in the note that if the person reading it feels moved then s/he should adopt Max and look after him.

The child signed off the note by saying that if the reader cannot adopt Max then s/he should leave the letter here so that another person can read it and adopt Max.

When people from Mascotas Coyoacan went to rescue the pet, he was nervous around new people. However, they gained his trust and were able to untie him.

After he felt relaxed, the rescuers took Max to a safe place and volunteers are saying that he is responding better to their presence now.

It is believed that the note was written by a child because of the handwriting and there are some of the mistakes that have been crossed over.

The volunteers are now looking to find a permanent home for Max who is still a puppy. The welfare association has also changed the name of the dog from Max to Boston to ensure that he has a fresh start in life.