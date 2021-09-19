Mexican Man's Incredible Collection of Disney Cars Memorabilia Earns Him Guinness Record

Cars, the 2006 animated film produced by Pixar Animation Studios, became an instant hit, not just with kids but adults too. Jorge Arias was among the adults who were blown away by the plot and the character arcs in the movie. However, he took his love for the movie to a whole new level. So much so that he ended up making a Guinness World Records. Jorge Arias, a resident of Mexico, has the world record for the largest collection of Disney’s ‘Cars’ memorabilia. He has collected a total of 1,200 items and fixed a place in the Guinness World Records Book 2022.

The 15-year-long journey from a movie fan to a world record holder started when Arias’ daughter asked him to buy the figures of McQueen, Mater, Sally, and Chick Hicks so that she could play with them. Since then, he hasn’t stopped buying memorabilia of Cars.

He is very attached to his collection and keeps all the units safely in cases displayed on glass shelves in mint condition. He also keeps a record of all the units he owns and has placed all the 1,200 figures in a strategic and coded pattern. Out of all the units, he has collected, the dearest to him are the figures of John Lasseter and Albert Hinkey, the biggest McQueen fan in the movie, according to the Guinness World Records official website.

“I kept buying them without knowing how many there really are, and since then, I haven’t stopped collecting,” Arias told Guinness.

🚗🇲🇽Ésta es la espectacular colección que el mexicano Jorge Arias reunió de artículos de Cars @MColeccionistas Fueron 1.200 objetos los que le dieron un titulo de #GWR ▶️ Conoce la historia completa acá: https://t.co/TvTrb4B4i1 pic.twitter.com/jiPHSMXScb— Guinness World Records LatAm (@gwr_es) September 16, 2021

Mexico is no longer unaware of Arias’ gigantic and colourful collection. Kids from all across the country come to witness the haven for Cars characters. Children also get a chance to celebrate their birthdays in the vicinity of the Disney characters.

One of the most significant achievements for Arias was when the director and co-producer of the movie, Brian Fee and Andrea Warren, got to know about his feat and paid him a visit. Fee gifted him a sketched and framed drawing of the lead McQueen, along with an invitation to the premiere of Cars 3.

Despite etching his name in the 2022 edition of the Guinness World Records, Arias does not want to stop and is thinking of expanding his collection.

