Mexican Rapper Gets Gold Chain Hooks Surgically Implanted in Scalp

A 23-year-old Mexican recently got hooks “surgically implanted" on his head to replace his original hair with gold chains. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, the rapper showed off his new hair with gold chains hanging from the hooks implanted in his head.

As reported by New York Post, Dan Sur is a rapper by profession and has claimed to be the first rapper in human history to have gold chains as his hair. Sur has been showing off his bizarre new headpiece on the streaming platform TikTok. He has nearly two million followers on the social media platform.

After the procedure, Sur, in one of his TikTok videos, said, “The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see these days everyone dyes their hair differently. Now, I hope not everyone starts following me.” Sur stated that he wanted to look like he had just come out of a jewellery store. Speaking about his hair locks, the rapper said, “I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin.

According to Caracol TV reports, Sur underwent hair transplant surgery in April earlier this year.

Sur’s new hair has seemingly done wonders for his social media following. The rapper’s following on TikTok grew from 12,000 to nearly 1.9 million and he has tens of thousands more on Instagram.

However, some people stated that Sur was inspired by rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who went viral when he revealed that he has spent $24 million on a “natural” pink diamond, which he had transplanted into his forehead earlier this year.

If you take a deep dive into Sur’s Instagram account, you find his pictures with his conventional hair from the time before his unusual hair replacement. Sur had naturally black hair, which he used to keep in dreadlocks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here