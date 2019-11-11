Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Mexican Walking Fish' Regenerates its Face with a Working Eye after Losing it to Fungal Infection

Axolotls' regenerative properties are of special interest to humans as it could some day help us treat human amputations and degenerative organs.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Mexican Walking Fish' Regenerates its Face with a Working Eye after Losing it to Fungal Infection
The critically endangered Axolotls are also known as as "water monster" in Mexico | Image credit: AFP

While Wolverine is pop-culture's go-to mutant when it comes to regeneration, a weird little Mexican animal known as axolotl is giving the Marvel superhero a run for its money.

Alao known as the "Mexican Walking Fish", the critically endangered amphibians are restricted almost entirely to Mexico’s Lake Xochimilco and Lake Chalco. And now, an axolotl named Frankie that lives in Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City has exhibited clearly its skill to regenerate lost body parts.

Frankie had lost half its face due to a fungal infection, the BBC reported. However, Frankie's caretaker and axolotl researcher Erika Servín Zamora noted that the creature grew back most of its face, including a working eye, within just two months.

Axolotls, which are anywhere from 15 to 45 cm long (most adult axolotls, however, only grow to a length of 20 cm) have grown as a symbol of Mexico. Despite its funny appearance and humble size, the creatures have proven to be of great interest to scientists, thanks to their regeneration abilities. According to Zamora, who is also a veterinarian, studying the regenerative properties of axolotls may help scientists apply the same knowledge to treat human injuries such as amputated limbs. It could also help in treating damaged liver or other organs.

However, rapid urbanisation and subsequent water pollution as well as growth of invasive fish species such as the tilapia have gravely endangered the wondrous creature's numbers. Incidentally, the demand for keeping axolotls as pets has also grown with many finding its "always smiling" face adorable.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram