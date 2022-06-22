Mexican Woman Flies to West Bengal to Marry the Lover She Met Online

When Arijit Bhattacharya from Howrah started talking to Leslie Delgado of Mexico online, little did they know that they would end up being life partners. But, overcoming geographical and cultural barriers, the two registered their marriage on June 19 after Leslie came to India. The lockdowns had brought uncertainty in their love story and both had wondered if they would be able to meet, but the love gods were already smiling on them. The best part of the union is that the families have wholeheartedly accepted their children’s choice. The couple is set to have a social wedding in July 5.

Arijit, a resident of Bally’s Durgapur Sahebbagan area in Howrah, said, “I used to work from home when the lockdown started during Covid-19. The internet was where I spent a long time. It didn’t take long for our conversation to turn into a deep one.” Due to the cancellation of international flights, it became almost impossible for Leslie to meet Arijit. Leslie flew to Howrah from Mexico as soon as the ban was lifted. Arijit said, “We decided to get married after talking to the families.”

Arijit and Leslie will stay in Howrah till October. After that they will go to Mexico. They will get married once more in a social ceremony there. “We are very excited about our marriage,” Leslie said.

In a similar story, a woman from Ukraine married her Indian lover just before the Russian invasion of her country. A man from Hyderabad married a woman from Ukraine and they left the country just a day before Russian invasion. According to a report in India Today, Prateek and Lyubov left Ukraine for their reception function in India. The next day, Russian troops invaded the country. However, the couple did not let the war mar their wedding celebrations. CS Rangarajan, the chief priest of the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Hyderabad, attended the function and blessed the couple.

