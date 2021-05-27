Watch: Mexican Wrestler Slams 5-year-old to Ground After He Tried to 'Choke' Him

In a shocking incident, a professional wrestler slammed a five-year-old boy to the ground after the child tried to choke hold him during an event in Mexico. The video of the incident shows that the 21-year-old wrestler Einar Cruz, who wrestles under the monicker ‘Einar El Vikingo,’ thrashing5-year-old Mateo to the ground at an outside wrestling event in the Mexico City borough of Venustiano Carranza last Friday. Reportedly, the child wanted to choke Vikingo as the wrestler was on the “villain team”.

In the video, Mateo can be seen walking over to the wrestler after a tag team match had ended. Mateo reached for wrestler’s neck just as he had lost the match, after which he stood up and attacked the child.

Soon after the wrestler slammed Mateo on a street floor, a group of bystanders near the ring came to Mateo’s aid and reprimanded Vikingo for his actions, the video showed.

Lucha Libre wrestler El Vikingo outrages Mexico by slamming five-year-old boy to the ground !! pic.twitter.com/VIEva6y5Cc— @KassMedefer (@KMedefer) May 26, 2021

Vikingo was arrested in Mexico City for attacking Mateo on the same day. However, he was soon released from police custody after the boy’s mother agreed to sign a pardon. No charges were filed against Vikingo since the boy’s mother agreed to forgive the 21-year-old wrestler.

“It is not a crime that deserves deprivation of liberty, injuries that take 15 days to heal are not punishable,"Mexico City Attorney General Ernestina Godoy was quoted as saying by Dailymail UK. The official said that the administration is working to get the wrestler punished as he behaved rudely with the minor.

The Mexico City Wrestling Commission had on Monday announced the indefinite suspension of Vikingo. After the incident, the wrestling community is outraged by Vikingo’s behavior and several wrestlers have visited Mateo’s home since the incident to extend their support.

