Mexico City Sets Guinness World Record For Most Free Wi-Fi Hotspots

Mexico City has set a world record for free Wi-Fi access thanks to thousands of public internet access points across the capital, Guinness World Records announced Wednesday. Official adjudicator Carlos Tapia presented the award for the most hotspots — 21,500 — in a single free urban Wi-Fi network to Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. The access points are spread across the sprawling city of some nine million people, particularly in public transport, although at times the network can become saturated. When schools closed for more than a year during the Covid-19 pandemic, some students turned to the service to take part in online classes. Sheinbaum said that the aim was to make internet access a right for all, in particular disadvantaged families with no connection at home.

In an unrelated case, Yaya’s Thai Restaurant, San Antonio, Texas, was offering the ‘icing on the cake’ for its customers. And to make things better, the Wi-Fi password was written on paper stuck to the wall. Can it get better than this? Imagine munching on your favourite Thai food while uploading the well-concocted dish on the gram. However, there’s a catch. Apparently, the free Wi-Fi is only available for math brainiacs because the password is not some random characters but a scary-looking math equation loaded with summation sigma, exponents, and variables, which needs to be solved to use the free internet service.

Originally posted on Reddit by a user named Joshua_Glock, the image of the Wi-Fi password instantly went viral among the netizens. Sharing the post, Joshua wrote, “This is the Wi-Fi password at a local Thai restaurant. I’m determined to join the network. Where are the math wizards at?”

While some Reddit users watched the image with mouth wide open, some actually started solving the problem to help find the password. Many thought the equation is incorrect, while others got the answers in two digits. Some users postulated that the password will be eight-character long.

(With AFP Inputs)

