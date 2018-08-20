English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mexico is Looking For the Indians Who Made Paintings at the Olympics, 50 Years Ago
In case these paintings look familiar to you - then the Embassy of Mexico is looking for you.
In October 1968, the Olympic Games held in Mexico had a cultural event which featured children's paintings. Now, 50-years later, the Embassy of Mexico is looking for the creators of these paintings.
The 1968 Olympic Games were the first ever to be staged in a Spanish-speaking country. The cultural programme in the event included the World Festival of Children's Painting with the theme, “Un Mundo de Amistad” – A World of Friendship. Children from 80 countries had contributed to the drawings and murals which went on to be displayed in some of Mexico City's most iconic spots.
Now, 50-years later, The Embassy of Mexico in New Delhi is on the hunt for a handful of Indians who had participated in this event.
A project, called “A World of Friendship – 50 years later” is preparing a new exhibition in Mexico City to feature the few remaining pieces of art from the event - which had a 1,800 strong collection.
Of the 8 Indian children who participated, all that is known about them is their name and their age. And only one of them has been found.
The embassy, in a statement, said that many of these Indian children participated through the well known Shankar’s International Children’s Art Competition.
According to Ms. Yamuna Shankar, General Manager, Children’s Book Trust, their founder, Mr. Shankar used to select the best paintings and submit them to international competitions.
It is also speculated that three of these Indians may have travelled to Mexico with the sports contingent to paint murals that were placed along the Avenue Paseo de la Refoma in Mexico City.
With this limited information, the Embassy of Mexico in New Delhi has been able to track down one participant from Gujrat. The participant named Navnitlal Parikh, aged 15 at the time, was a student of Shree Sayaji High School in Baroda, and his painting entitled “Market”, was submitted to the children’s painting festival in Mexico. However, he passed away in 1998 due to illness.
All that is known about the other Indian participants are simply their name and ages: Sujata Sharma (aged 14 at the time), from New Delhi; Ira Sachdeva (aged 12 at the time), from Delhi; Sanat Kundu (aged 13 at the time); Vivek Kuchibhatla (aged 9 at the time); Ela Ems (aged 8 at the time) and Leela Sudakaran, who may have also traveled to Mexico to paint these murals.
In case the paintings look familiar to you - then the Embassy of Mexico is looking for you.
The Embassy of Mexico aims to present a copy of the framed painting along with a certificate of commendation to the participants to mark the 50th anniversary of the cultural initiative, “A World of Friendship”.
If you recognized the paintings, you can contact the embassy for more details.
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
