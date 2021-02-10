Watch: Shootout at Mexican Restaurant after Mobster Tries to Kidnap Rival Gang Member

A shootout between two rival gangs at an extravagant restaurant in Mexico led to the death of at least one person and injured three others, Daily Mail reported.

The shootout took place after a drug gang attempted to abduct a member of the rival gang at the Los Oates restaurant, in the Jalisco municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco State Attorney General Gerardo Solis.

The authorities have yet to identify the two gangs involved in the shootout and the police have not made any arrest in the case.

Besides a member, who was killed, two waiters and an off-duty police officer sustained injuries.

The CCTV footage shows absolute chaos following the abduction attempt even as the gang members and others present there sought refuge under the tables.

! Último Momento! Video de Cámaras de seguridad que muestra el momento exacto en el que inició la balacera dentro del restaurante “Los Otates”, en Zapopan. Corporativo Antares.Enrique Alfaro Brilla por Su Ausencia.RT 👇 pic.twitter.com/VkT8tjioP5— David Vargas Araujo (@DavidVargasA18) February 8, 2021

On Monday evening, Solis' office said an off-duty officer along with another colleague, was outside the high-end eatery when they heard the ruckus there. The duo entered the restaurant and discovered there was already a shootout between two rival gangs. They, then, squared up against the gunmen and opened fire.

The video also shows members checking on their associate, who was critically injured and declared dead at a local hospital. According to officials, his gang-members had brought him there. Another video, recorded by a resident outside the eatery, showed the members loading a man's body into the rear of a truck.

The report added that the man, who the kidnappers targeted, appeared to have given them as well as the police the slip.

The authorities said they recovered at least 100 bullet shells, fired from military rifles and handguns, from the crime scene.