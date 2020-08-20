MGNREGA Workers Find Kerala Woman's Gold Earrings That She Lost in Paddy Field 20 Years Ago

In a miraculous case of a lost and found, an elderly woman in Kerala who had lost her gold earrings while farming in a paddy fiend 20 years ago happened to recover the lost jewellery after MNREGA workers recently found the earrings in the same field.

It was in the year 2000 that Narayani, living in Kerala's Kasargod district, lost a pair of gold earrings in a paddy field. She had bought the earrings several decades ago in an exchange for roughly 24 kilos of rice and lost them while farming in a field Bedadka panchayat two decades ago. Now an elderly woman, Narayani had no hope of recovering the lost trinkets.

That was until some women working under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme happened to be plough the same paddy field that Narayani had lost her earrings in. As per a report in The News Minute, the discovery of the earring was made by a worker called Baby who had been farming on the field as part of the Subiksha Keralam project.

One of the women accompanying Baby when she made the discovery turned out to be Narayani's daughter who happened to recognise the golden trinket that had been unearthed to be the same as the one her mother had lost.

After years of being buried, the golden trinkets were now worth a lot more than the three bags of rice that Narayani had spent on procuring them.

The incident was confirmed by Padmavthi E, district panchayat member, who told TNM that the case had indeed happened.

This is not the first time that a trinket that got lost while working a field or a yard turned up decades later, perfectly preserved. In a bizarre case in the United Kingdom, a woman recently found her long-lost diamond ring on a carrot that had sprouted in her yard.

The ring must have fallen off at some point when she had been digging the soil in her yard, only to resurface around a carrot, years later.