Mia Khalifa Has Put Her 'Used and Abused' Glasses Up for Auction to Support Lebanon

Beirut born Internet personality and sports commentator Mia Khalifa has stepped forward to extend support to Lebanon after an explosion rattled the capital city leaving behind damaged buildings and thousands of people dead and injured.

The 27-year-old Lebanese-American, who had a brief stint in the adult film industry, has put up her "infamous" glasses on eBay auction, noting that the condition of the eyewear is "used and abused".

Since the online bidding began, Khalifa's glasses have pulled in 189 bids with the current bid standing at US $100,000.00 or INR 74,90,075.

The auction which was set up to benefit the Lebanese Red Cross, has a description that reads:

"THE INFAMOUS MIA KHALIFA GLASSES, THE OG'S!! - AUCTION TO 100% BENEFIT LEBANESE RED CROSS."

"LET'S RAISE SOME MONEY TO BENEFIT LEBANON'S MOST VALUABLE ASSET AT THIS TIME OF CRISIS, THE LEBANESE RED CROSS."

THE AUCTION IS LIVE, for good this time (thank you to eBay and LRC for your help!) HAPPY BIDDING, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!! https://t.co/vf7wWDL8fj pic.twitter.com/XDX1sj2Qu4 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 9, 2020

Khalifa, who wore the glasses in her short stint in the adult film industry also promised to sign them if the winner wished to and take one last polaroid wearing them before sending them off to their new home, she wrote on her eBay listing.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's prime minister announced his government’s resignation on Monday, saying a huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he backed calls by ordinary Lebanese for those responsible for “this crime” to be put on trial.

Diab made the announcement after the cabinet, formed in January with the backing of the powerful Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, met on Monday, with many ministers wanting to resign, according to ministerial and political sources.

(With Reuters inputs)