Mia Khalifa Responds to Haters Like a Queen: Donates USD 5,000 to Lebanon Red Cross Organisation

If there's anyone who knows how to handle trolls and haters online, it is Mia Khalifa. And she does it like a queen.

A quick glance at the 27-year-old Lebanese American actor's Twitter timeline will tell you that Mia doesn't shy away from speaking up about important social issues and events that are going on in the world.

Recently, she tweeted about cultural appropriation. For the unaware, it is when a person belonging to a particular culture tries to adopt another culture or cultural identity.

"Do you think white girl’s arms are sore from reaching to the back of their family tree to justify whatever culture they’re about to appropriate? 'My great-great-grandmother’s aunt was Arab' first of all, you’re white," Mia wrote in her tweet on Wednesday.

While many supported her stance, others trolled her. And in both cases, Mia seemed to be having a great time responding to the tweets.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHA — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

One Twitter user named Shubham Singh commented, "How proud your ancestors would be from you" - evidently in a sarcastic tone.

In a befitting reply, Mia attached a screenshot of a bank transaction that shows that she donated $5,000 to her homeland, Lebanon's Red Cross organization. "You meant this backhandedly, but brb I’m gonna go donate some more money to my homeland’s Red Cross organization, maybe my ancestors will rest a little better now," she wrote in response.

You meant this backhandedly, but brb I’m gonna go donate some more money to my homeland’s Red Cross organization, maybe my ancestors will rest a little better now. https://t.co/BtzDrJLP8T pic.twitter.com/h52VVQRrsR — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Moreover, this is not the first time. In August 2020, the 27-year-old Lebanese-American stepped forward to extend support to Lebanon after an explosion rattled the capital city leaving behind damaged buildings and thousands of people dead and injured. Khalifa put up her glasses on eBay auction, noting that the condition of the eyewear is "used and abused".

Khalifa was only in the porn industry for three months, but her impact has lasted years. In recent months, she's used her massive platform for activism, such as being transparent about the perils of doing mainstream porn. In many ways, the Lebanese-American used her leverage to help those suffering in Beirut — her birthplace.

In the last few days, Mia has also extended her support to Hollywood actress Evan Rachel Wood who recently opened up about abuse. Wood has claimed that heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson was the person she has referred in the past when she has talked about being in an abusive relationship. The 33-year-old actress made the allegations in an Instagram post on Monday.