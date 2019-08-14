Mia Khalifa Reveals That She Only Made a Total of Rs 8.5 Lakhs in the Adult Film Industry

Former adult film actress, Mia Khalifa, revealed in a recent interview that she only made a total of $12,000 (Rs 8.5 lakhs) from her time in the industry.

According to a report in Vice, Khalifa had only worked in the industry for three months, but still remains one of the most popular names, and was the most searched adult actors in 2018.

Khalifa had become the subject of controversy in 2014 when one of the films she appeared in featured her wearing the hijab, earned her death threats from the ISIS.

In a recent interview with Megan Abbott she clarifies a lot of the misconceptions of the adult film industry.

"A lot of things online are wrong. Most of them still claim that I do porn. I haven't done porn in five years," she tells Abbott. Along with this, she also dispels how much she made in her brief career in the industry.

In a video she posted on Twitter, she clarifies this, also sharing how it wasn't "sunshine and flowers" after she quit the industry and tried to enter the workforce.

"People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary."

People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary. Full interview here: https://t.co/xHK7SmhfrY pic.twitter.com/fwJlyzHznq — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

She clarified that she didn't "expect to make millions," but it was a common misconception people had.

To clarify, I was never promised “millions”, nor do I expect it. I’m just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

She also clarified another user's comments.

Title is not misleading at all if you actually listen to the interview. I talk about the misconception of how much I/other girls make in the industry, I’m not lamenting on what I did earn. But you clearly have deeper issues with me past this, so good luck with your bitter life — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 12, 2019

According to NY Post, Khalifa went on to become a sports presenter after leaving the porn industry, and she hopes to continue working in that field.

"Everybody deserves a second chance. Everybody has a past they're not proud of," she also shares as part of a conversation she had with someone.

