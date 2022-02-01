Mia Khalifa Would Like You to Know She's 'Not Dead Yet' After Viral Hoax

Mia Khalifa is alive and well, even though her Facebook page suddenly changed into a memorialised profile yesterday: “Remembering Mia Khalifa". At the time of writing this article, the blue-ticked Facebook profile continues to stay in that state, complete with “We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life." However, Khalifa herself took to Twitter to dismiss the whole thing as a hoax, and she did it in style with a meme. The meme is from the body collector scene from 1975 movie Monty Python And The Holy Grail, reported The Sun. Khalifa didn’t add anything on if her profile had been hacked or if someone had decided to play a prank, but we suppose the meme says enough. In it, person being assumed to be dead declares: “I’m not dead yet! I feel fine!"

Currently, Khalifa’s profile picture has been removed from the memorialised official page that has 4.2 million followers. Her posts have also been removed, and instead, a “tributes" section has been added. It reads: “We hope that this can be a place for Mia Khalifa’s friends and family to remember and honour them."

Celebrity death hoaxes are known to happen now and then. It has happened to Khalifa herself earlier; then, too, she had taken it in stride and joked about it. The Sun reported that in 2020, a death hoax was circulated about her on Twitter. It had read, “Very Shocking……. Mia khalifa commits suicide.RIP #miakhalifaِ (sic)" Khalifa had responded with a joke: “Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet."

Apart from being subjected to a relentless army of trolls bent on slandering her over her past career as a porn actor. Earlier, matters got serious when Khalifa received death threats from the ISIS. The Sun reported that the ISIS had shared a manipulated image of Khalifa about to be beheaded by an executioner, with a message that warned that she was “going to Hell." The ISIS had hacked her Instagram account as well, posting jihadi propaganda on it until the profile was shut down by Instagram.

