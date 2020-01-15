Take the pledge to vote

Miami Zoo Names Baby Koala 'Hope' to Honour Those That Lost Lives in Australia Bushfire

The bushfire has reportedly killed a billion animals including 30 per cent koala population of Australia or an estimated 8,000 koalas.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Miami Zoo Names Baby Koala 'Hope' to Honour Those That Lost Lives in Australia Bushfire
The Koala population has suffered massive losses since the devastating Australia bushfires engulfed large swathes of their habitats | Image credit: Twitter

To honor the animals that have died in the deadly bushfires of Australia, a zoo located in Florida has named a koala “Hope”.

The baby koala was born on May 30 last year. The birth of the koala took place at the zoo after nearly three decades. The staff of the Zoo Miami tweeted that after 28 years a “surviving koala” was born at the zoo.

Though the koala was born last year, it came out of the pouch only on last week. According to reports, the baby is fine and bonding well with its mother.

According to ClickOrlando.com, Zoo Miami has also given $10, 000 to Zoos Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund to help animals in Australia.

Australia has been grappling with raging bushfires. The wildfire has reportedly killed a billion animals including about 8,000 koalas that made up 30 percent of their total population in Australia.

Zoo Miami’s conservation expert Ron Magill told NBC 6 that koala feeds on eucalyptus trees and they are prone to fires. Once fire catches up, koala doesn’t run like kangaroos, wallabies and emus. It isn’t blessed with the same speeds, thereby falling prey to the bushfires.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
