'It's Raining Rats, Hallelujah': Mice 'Rain From Sky' in Australia as Farmers Face Acute Rodent Infestation

A journalist from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) shared a video on Twitter on the night of May 11 in which some mice can be seen falling from the sky. According to the journalist, Lucy Thackray, this mice rain has been taking place in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW). In the clip, both dead and live mice can be seen falling to the ground. This mice rain is part of a persisting plague in eastern states of Australia which had made life a misery for many farmers, community members and residents in recent months. Farmers are struggling to protect their crops and stored cereals.

Even if grain’s in silos, mice can get to it. Like Tyler Jones discovered in Tullamore when cleaning out the auger and it started raining mice #mouseplague #mice #australia pic.twitter.com/mWOHNWAMPv— Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) May 12, 2021

Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds of the internet which are showing how mice are scurrying across barn floors, crowding around machinery and entering thick grain silos made of steel. Not only the farms, but the rodents are also invading schools, homes, factories and even hospitals in three towns where they have bit patients. Live Science reported in March, hotels too had to shut down as they failed to keep the critters out of the rooms.

An ‘absolute plague’ of mice is ravaging eastern Australia | Live Science

Seeing the clips of millions of mice making their way into private and public space, netizens are horrified.

What happens to the grain (and mice poo) in the silos?Surely it is all dumped??? I hope!— Sam (@SamMPigram) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile in Australia 😳Oh good god. I can’t deal with mice. At all, not even one! The rodent plague in Australia would have me seeking asylum immediately *shudder* pic.twitter.com/6jSC5yIvwr — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) May 13, 2021

If it wasn't on video, it would be hard to believe. What a nightmare. #mouseplaque— Kerry Jaggers (@kezincanberra) May 12, 2021

Holy hell that is horrific.— Lucy Sunman (@lucysunman) May 12, 2021

Are the local predators at least getting something out of this plague? I imagine there's a few hawks etc who couldn't fit another one in……— Me….and Rumble Wizard 🐾 (@Knockaboutwok) May 12, 2021

The current attack by rodents started being reported around Mid-March from across NSW Central-West, the country’s most populous state. Serious infestations were also reported in southern Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. It is being called one of the worst plagues in decades which has led to an economic and public health crisis.

After the desperate farmers begged the government that they pay for 50% of the cost of baits, the government of NSW extended a support package of $50 million to farmers.

NSW mouse plague to be tackled through Berejiklian government’s $50m package (smh.com.au)

A research carried out by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), led by CSIRO, found that if the amount of zinc phosphide is increased in mouse baits, it will help the farmers to battle higher than average mouse numbers. Acting on the discovery, the government has allowed the use of an otherwise outlawed poison called Bromadiolone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here