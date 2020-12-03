Mice Study Reveals Positive Effects of Drug That Can Help Roll Back Age-related Mental Decline

The quest for an elixir of life might elude us in the mortal world, but scientists believe that they may have created the first drug that reverses age-related symptoms such as memory loss and dementia in human beings.

The drug is effective at rebuilding the system which produces protein of the cells in our brains after a stress related response renders them less active in our body, a report in the Daily Mail said.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) performed an experiment of the drugs on aged mice and found the product to be effective in getting back their memory and improve conditions of the brain and immune cells. Scientists believe the study has shown a way to treat effects on the brain due to ageing and thus control the symptoms.

The group of researchers have earlier studied the effects of integrated stress response (ISR), that is felt in a cell due to certain conditions such as a viral infection or a cancer-promoting gene mutation, where the protein production is affected. The ISR then stops the cell from producing that protein so that the affected cells can be rid off.

The drug in this case has shown such responses and is called ISRIB (ISR InhiBitor) and was created in the research lab seven years ago. The scientists who have continued the study of the drug found that it can restore normalcy in brain functioning almost overnight.

Dr Suzanna Rossi of the the departments of Neurological Surgery and of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Science at UCSF reportedly called this a hurried version of reversal of cognitive decline.

The findings of the new study, that have been published in the journal eLife, explained the procedure the scientists undertook to come to the conclusion. They used three categorized of mice, younger mice, older mice which got the drugs for 3 days and a third batch of older mice who did not receive the dosage. The mice were given training to escape from a maze of water by seeking out a hidden passage. They found that the older mice who were given the drugs were able to come out of it much easily as compared to the other ones.

The researchers, in a bid to test the longevity of the drugs, retested the mice after three weeks and the ones which were given the ISRIB drugs yet again outperformed the older mice and did as well as the younger mice.

After studying the effects of the drugs on the brain, scientists found that the drug helped to increase the electrical activity between neurons and the cells formed better connections with their counterparts. Scientists believe this can pave way for better treatment of dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and even Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).