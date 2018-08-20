Michael Holding Just Learnt Twitter Never Forgets After Hardik Pandya's Lethal Spell Against England



Michael Holding questions 'allrounder' Hardik Pandya's selection in Tests #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/I4mGXxFUAL

— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 16, 2018



Michael Holding: "Hardik Pandya is not an all-rounder."

Pandya gets fired up and takes 5 wickets.

Someone please tell Michael Holding to say: "Hardik Pandya can't score a triple century in the 2nd innings."#ENGvIND



— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) August 19, 2018





If Pandya takes more wickets and scores runs, the only mic drop we will see is from Michael Holding. #EngvInd

— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 19, 2018



Hardik Pandya to Michael Holding later tonight#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5zBDmdnoQz



— RS (@AwaraRish) August 19, 2018





As if some kind of divine punishment, Michael Holding is being made to sit through and shower praises at this breathtaking spell of bowling by Hardik Pandya, the guy Holding dismissed as an IPL show pony.

— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 19, 2018



Just like Pollard answered to Sanjay Manjrekar, I want Hardik Pandya to hit back at Michael Holding. #ENGvIND



— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 19, 2018





Michael Holding: “Kohli needs to score runs in England to be considered as a great batsman”



*Kohli scores 2 centuries in next 3 tests.



MH: Pandya is not ready for Tests.



*Pandya takes fifer in next innings.#EngvInd

— AJ ㅤ (@DarrKeAage) August 19, 2018



Hardik Pandya gave a simple answer to everyone who's questioning on his selection!! Michael holding said after previous match that "Pandya is not capable of playing test cricket" but Hardik accepted the challenge and proved his place #INDvENG #KyaHogaIssBaar @hardikpandya7 @BCCI

— Akshat Renu (@known_as_aks) August 20, 2018



Now I want Michael Holding to criticise the Indian batting line up the way he criticised Hardik Pandya, I am sure it will bring in more luck #ENDvIND #INDvENG



— Be Yusuf (@barmare_yusuf) August 19, 2018





10 wickets in the session. Fantastic from India. Hardik Pandya was the standout with that magnificent spell. Firmly in India ‘s control as of now.

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 19, 2018



Hardik Pandya is first fast bowler from India to take a 5-wicket haul in Tests after coming to bowl as third change or later. #EngvInd



— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 19, 2018

