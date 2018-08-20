GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Michael Holding Just Learnt Twitter Never Forgets After Hardik Pandya's Lethal Spell Against England

'They need to find someone who can contribute a lot more to this team right now,' Holding had remarked.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
Michael Holding Just Learnt Twitter Never Forgets After Hardik Pandya's Lethal Spell Against England
Image credits: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Cricket is a funny game.

After being criticised for performing below par, all-rounder Hardik Pandya got the Internet love as he produced a fiery spell of 5/28, restricting the hosts to a mere 161 in the first innings of the third Test in Trent Bridge.

With 2-0 down in the series, Pandya put Indians in the driver's position on Sunday, as the visitors ended the second day with a massive lead of 292 runs.

At the end of day's play, Pandya hit back at critics saying it's their job to criticise. He also maintained that if the team is happy with his performance, nothing else matters.

This was perhaps aimed at the legendary fast bowler and commentator Michael Holding who was critical of Pandya days before the third test. Holding insisted Pandya had a long way to go to come close to the great Kapil Dev.

“It seems as if he’s the golden boy in this team. Everyone thinks he’s going to be the next Kapil Dev. He hasn’t shown that yet. Why not pick a batsman? Pandya got a few runs in the second innings but is he a better batsman than Pujara? I don’t think so, and you don’t need him as a bowler in my eyes,” Holding said.

Speaking to ESPN, Holding had questioned Pandya's selection in the Tests.

"I heard a mention when I was working in South Africa - 'he is the next Kapil Dev'. I ain't going to tell anybody he's not going to be the next Kapil Dev, but he is nowhere near there yet. And they need to find someone who can contribute a lot more to this team right now," Holding said.

But after Pandya demolished the English side, Twitterati were quick to hit back at Holding.























And, now, people are hoping that Holding criticises Indian batting lineup.





Pandya earned praise for his maiden five-for at the Trent Bridge.







You can watch Pandya's spell here:


In his 131 Test match career, Kapil Dev has yielded 434 wickets at an average of 29.64.

