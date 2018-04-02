GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Michael Jackson or Mangal Pandey? Wax Museum in Ludhiana Has Left Twitterati Very Confused

Madame Tussauds, who?

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 2, 2018, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Michael Jackson or Mangal Pandey? Wax Museum in Ludhiana Has Left Twitterati Very Confused
Photo credits: @ssaniya25 / Twitter
A wax museum in Ludhiana is making news on the Internet.

While India excitedly saw its first Madame Tussauds wax museum open in New Delhi last December, eerie wax statues from Prabhakar’s Wax Museum in Punjab have now left Twitter users gasping for air.

On Sunday, news agency ANI reported about 52 wax statues installed at the Ludhiana museum and shared some photos.

The photos showed wax statues of Barack Obama, Mother Teresa, Sachin Tendulkar, APJ Abdul Kalam, Salman Khan among others.


Here's a side-by-side comparison of the person and their wax statues. 

 APJ Abdul Kalam, really? 

abdul kalam

Michael Jackson or Mangal Pandey?

michael

Umm, nevermind.

sachin tendulkar

Now that you get the drift, confused netizens took to Twitter and raised several questions about the not-so-accurate statues. While others made memes.



































This guy knows it.




The museum named as Prabhakar's Wax Museum was set up in 2005 at Chandra Shekhar Prabhakar's home in Model Town.

In 2000, Prabhakar visited Madame Tussauds and decided to open his own wax museum.

The reason why his wax statues don't match the standards of the world famous London counterpart?

"At Madame Tussauds wax museum, they have access to celebrities and they make their statues from measurements taken from real faces and figures. But I make these statues from single dimension pictures, which is a challenging job. The museum is my contribution within my limited resources," said Prabhakar to TOI.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You