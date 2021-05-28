Michael Scott Fans are Now Waiting for Dunder Mifflin Employees to Have a Reunion at 'The Office'

Yep, now they want ‘The Office’ reunion. After months of anticipation, fans got exactly what they had asked for: a lot of nostalgia and watching their favourite stars unite for the ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion’. The special, that dropped on Thursday, featured the OG cast- Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) on HBO Max, to honour the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary. In the nearly two-hour special, the cast revisited key sets, re-read their lines, revisited their set, and joined Late Night show host James Corden for a joint sit-down interview in front of a live audience.

Sounds like a lot of fun, right? It was. But now the bingers want more, more specifically a reunion of regional branch manager of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company Michael Scott and his Scranton employees. Dwight, Jim, Pam, Angela, Andy, Stanley, Kevin, Creed, you remember.

Voicing their demand, ‘The Office’ fans gathered on microblogging site Twitter.

Me waiting for The Office reunion like pic.twitter.com/woqm4UacWb— Alexis (@VJadia_7) May 27, 2021

Office fans seeing all the friends reunion posts : pic.twitter.com/EaiFX6kDeQ— ABHINAV PATLE (@Patle445Patle) May 28, 2021

I just finished The Office again for the 8th time & I’m sad. I need The Office reboot or atleast a reunion or else Ima riot, idc! :// pic.twitter.com/VXNn2cJ45t— John Jr. (@livingwithjohn6) May 21, 2021

Now the office reunion pls.— bitch im ded. (@dumbishwho) May 27, 2021

The office: reunion WHEN??— dhruviiiii (@dhruviiiparmar) May 27, 2021

The office reunion osthe emaipothano! pic.twitter.com/hBfrPtUSU9— Nikesh (@MovBuff) May 27, 2021

Okay Friends reunion was immaculate now we just need The Office to make a reunion and my life will be complete — Ƙʍ (@KMburleee) May 27, 2021

The office reunion is all I need rn — Shaima (@itmeshaima) May 26, 2021

Every one: Yay!!! Friends reunion! FTW!!Le me waiting for The office reunion: pic.twitter.com/i8B8PIfSb5 — فاطمہ عرفان (@fatimairrfan) May 27, 2021

"The Office" needs a reunion special — Joshua François (@francois_josh) May 28, 2021

They need to do the office reunion pic.twitter.com/fXRSsvMD4S— Nay (@92nayeem) May 27, 2021

Friends fans get a reunion showOffice fan - pic.twitter.com/AOKYg2U8ge — Vivek Kulkarni (@iamviivekk) May 28, 2021

It’s worth noting that the cast of ‘The Office’ did have a reunion of sorts on John Krasinski aka Jim’s ‘Some Good News’ show on YouTube. In this show, the actor brings some happy news that has happened in the past week amid the sad and tough situation around the post-pandemic world.

In the episode, John said, “Perhaps my favourite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar,” as the screen cut to the famous proposal scene of ‘The Office.’

John then announced that the much-in-love duo would get married via video call. “The Quiet Place" actor said he would be the officiator for the couple’s online marriage. He also served as the best man for the wedding. As the maid of honour, John then surprised the couple by presenting Jenna Fischer (Pam).

After John officiated their marriage with the relatives and friends of the couple present via a Zoom call, John connected with his “family” and called up the cast of The Office.

Soon, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith and Oscar Nunez all showed up on the screen and recreated the dance from the sitcom.

Perhaps seeing the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees reunite at the Scranton branch is what fans want now. Perhaps Andy Bernard was right when he said, “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them."

