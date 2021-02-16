Michael Vaughan Brutally Trolled for Panning Chepauk Pitch as Ashwin Wreaks Havoc With Bat

Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan was among the many critics of the pitch laid down at the MA Chidambaram Stadium who voiced their opinion following the massive collapse of the visiting side England on the second day of the second Test against India. The guests could manage only 134 in their first innings after India posted 329 on board. But then Ravichandran Ashwin happened.

Australian legend Shane Warne, however, had a different opinion than Vaughan’s. Warne replied to Vaughan’s pitch criticism by pointing out Rohit Sharma's knock (161), adding that England should have bowled better instead. In response, Vaughan said that India would have salvaged a draw had the hosts batted equally well in the previous match. The former leg-spinner retorted that the conditions have been the same for both sides and that India simply outplayed England with both bat and ball.

"It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch," Vaughan tweeted.

Come day 3 of the second Test, India's number 8 batter and frontline spinner Ashwin smashed a stunning century, scoring 106 to propel India to a score of 286 and helping hosts set up a formidable target of 482 for the guests to chase.

Watching Ashwin smash a glorious ton, Indian fans were quick to remind Vaughan that the home team had simply outplayed England. They did so with memes.

Vaughan, however, didn't shy away from praising Ashwin for his performance with the bat.

Meanwhile, England need 429 runs to clinch the game and start the day 4 at a score of 53 at a loss of three wickets.