Michael Vaughan Just Called the Test Pitches in India 'Boring' and Desis Had a Field Day

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed the cricket pitches in India, saying the tracks are "boring" and are more in favour of the batsmen.

"Test match cricket pitches in India are boring...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat...needs more action for the bowler...My thought of the day ...," Vaughan tweeted on Friday.

His comments came during the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune where the Indian batters have dominated the proceedings. Skipper Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal scored brilliant hundreds and have taken the hosts to a commanding position.

Test Match Cricket pitches in India are boring ... The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat ... needs more action for the bowler ... My thought of the day ... #INDvSA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 11, 2019

Even in the first Test, the Indian batsmen had a great time at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While Mayank scored a double hundred, Rohit Sharma -- in his debut match as an opener in red-ball cricket -- scored hundreds in both the innings in the game which India won by 203 runs.

However, Vaughan's tweet was enough to rile up cricket fans back in India, who reminded the former English captain about the incessant rainfalls that have often played a spoilsport during crucial encounters in his home country.

Better than england...rain breaks almost every alternate day of a test match and poor drainage systems — Ruchir Joshi (@RuchirJoshi14) October 11, 2019

First 3/4 days in England are boring . There is rain only — Eshan (@eshan_b) October 11, 2019

First 3/4 days in England are boring . There is rain only — Eshan (@eshan_b) October 11, 2019

Several others didn't shy away from taking jibes at the ex-skipper.

When you cannot win,you blame!! English cricket is all about that only..When cook scored that 200+ in India few years back,it was all gud.. — Stomatologist (@Stomatologist26) October 11, 2019

When we prepare Rank Turners which suits Test Cricket in subcontinent which is the identity of subcontinent you all starts crying in front of ICC. Why? cant overseas batsman play spin? Doesn't spin bowling is too part of cricket?#INDvSA — Manish (@IManish311) October 11, 2019

but then you pundits will rant and moan all day after opponents getting all out under 100 , how India doctor their pitches into their favour. — Sayan (@earthtrackbully) October 11, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.