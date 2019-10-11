Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Michael Vaughan Just Called the Test Pitches in India 'Boring' and Desis Had a Field Day

Vaughan's comments came during the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa being played at Pune's MCA Stadium where the Indian batters have dominated the proceedings.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
File image of Michael Vaughan / Getty.
File image of Michael Vaughan / Getty.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed the cricket pitches in India, saying the tracks are "boring" and are more in favour of the batsmen.

"Test match cricket pitches in India are boring...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat...needs more action for the bowler...My thought of the day ...," Vaughan tweeted on Friday.

His comments came during the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune where the Indian batters have dominated the proceedings. Skipper Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal scored brilliant hundreds and have taken the hosts to a commanding position.

Even in the first Test, the Indian batsmen had a great time at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While Mayank scored a double hundred, Rohit Sharma -- in his debut match as an opener in red-ball cricket -- scored hundreds in both the innings in the game which India won by 203 runs.

However, Vaughan's tweet was enough to rile up cricket fans back in India, who reminded the former English captain about the incessant rainfalls that have often played a spoilsport during crucial encounters in his home country.

Several others didn't shy away from taking jibes at the ex-skipper.

(With IANS inputs)

