4-min read

Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outraged Twitter

The former England skipper, on Tuesday, invited the wrath of Indian cricket fans after he wrote about how he encountered several animals on the road while travelling in the country.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
Michael Vaughan. (Getty Images)
Former England captain and commentator Michael Vaughan is a close watcher of cricket and is currently in India to share his expert opinions on the ongoing season of Indian Premier League.

After Royal Challengers Bangalore faced their sixth consecutive defeat in the IPL on Sunday, Vaughan said that the Indian team and RCB captain, Virat Kohli, should be given some rest before the upcoming World Cup.

Vaughan, who has been tweeting out mantras and tactics for players and teams to follow, is also having a fun time travelling across different cities in India to catch the live action.

However, the former England skipper, on Tuesday, invited the wrath of Indian cricket fans after he wrote about how he encountered several animals on the road in the country.

Vaughan tweeted, "Love traveling in #India ... So far this morning we have seen Elephants,Cows,Camels,Sheep,Goats & Pigs all in the middle of the road ... #OnOn (sic)."


While the 44-year-old's tweet was seemingly on a lighter note, his post wasn't well received by Indians who follow him on the microblogging site.







































When someone asked Vaughan if he were insulting or praising the nation, the former English captain had this to say.





While many criticised, some also took Vaughan's tweet in a good spirit.








And if Vaughan's Instagram is anything to go by, he is, indeed having a lot of fun in India.








View this post on Instagram




In the queue ... Proper Barbers ... !! #mumbai

A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on










View this post on Instagram


Nice stroll along the Water in #Mumbai ... !!


A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on













View this post on Instagram




Love this place .. #Mumbai

A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on










View this post on Instagram


Morning everyone .... !! #Jaipur


A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on













View this post on Instagram




Always good fun on @cricbuzzofficial ... #Mumbai #ipl

A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on


