Michael Vaughan's Tweet Predicting 4-0 Test Loss for India Gets 'Hammered' After Fairytale Win
3-MIN READ

Michael Vaughan's Tweet Predicting 4-0 Test Loss for India Gets 'Hammered' After Fairytale Win

File image of Michael Vaughan.

File image of Michael Vaughan.

Michael Vaughan's tweet predicting a 4-0 Test loss for the touring Indian side against Australia hasn't aged well.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

With Virat Kohli back in the country for personal duties, Rohit Sharma yet to join the squad and Mohammad Shami ruled out, India's chances of making a comeback in the Boxing Day Test against Australia after that "36 all out" loss at the Adelaide Oval looked slim.

Critics and fans alike hammered the visiting team for bowing down to Australians and 4-0 whitewash was perhaps on the cards or that's what former English captain Michael Vaughan (along with many others) had predicted following the first Test debacle.

"Told ya ... India are going to get hammered in the Test Series ... #AUSvIND #4-0," Vaughan tweeted on December 19 during India's shocking batting collapse.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane is Internet's New Hero as India Script Historic Boxing Day Test Win Against Australia

But with Ajinkya Rahane leading the side for the Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG, the tables were turned and how. Fighting against all the odds and criticism that India were subjected to, Rahane lead from the front, scoring a stunning century (112) that helped the side hold a commanding position and gain a crucial lead against Australia in the match.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja complimenting Rahane's batting heroics with compelling bowling spells, India scripted a historic win on the fourth day of the second Test with an 8-wicket victory over Australia-- something that was widely celebrated on Indian Twitter.

Cricket fans also went back to Vaughan's tweet that stuck out like a sore thumb after India levelled the series 1-1 to "politely" remind him about his wrong prediction.

To Vaughan's credit, the former cricketer-turned-commentator on Monday admitted that he loved being proven wrong by the "underdog" team.

Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning performance. India are set to meet the Aussies for the third Test on January 7 at the SCG.


