Michael Williams' Throwback Dance Video From NYC Street Stirs Up Emotions On Twitter

Michael K Williams, the Emmy-nominated actor who played Omar Little on HBO’s ‘The Wire’ passed away on Monday at 54. Williams was found dead by a family member in his New York City apartment and although no cause of death has been revealed so far but cops are probing the case as a drug overdose gone fatal as investigators found drug paraphernalia at his place.

Williams’ sudden passing sent shockwaves everywhere as the actor’s friends and colleagues reacted to the shocking news. Costars, fans across the world took to social media to remember the talented actor and pay their tributes for him, prominent among which was the actor’s former co-star from ‘The Wire’ Isiah Whitlock Jr, who wrote how ‘shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams’ he was.

Amidst the shocking news, one particular video of the late actor started doing the rounds where he is seen dancing to House music on the streets in New York. The video is from a little under a year ago and Williams is seen putting every single ounce of energy he had into the song, which sounds like a remixed version of ‘Celebration’ by Djeff Afrozila featuring Ade Alafia.

From not even a year ago, Michael K. Williams dancing in the park. Look at the spirit get a hold of him. Dancing until the end. Rest easy until you find the next dance floor. pic.twitter.com/xbH0s4rEmu— Amanuel Teferi (@AManYouLove_T) September 6, 2021

His dance partner also seems to be matching him up in his enthusiasm and together the duo are just the best thing on the internet to liven up any gloomy day with their beats and moves.

Fans reacted to the video emotionally with many pointing out the transience of life and the need to live every moment in life.

He started as a dancer. I will never forget his interviews on YouTube telling his story. Gone too soon.— Jocelyn K Mingo (@jossm53) September 6, 2021

We just rewatched that VF interview. What an amazing man and talent. Devastating to lose him.— Beachy Keen (@LABorn100) September 6, 2021

God, i hope to be remembered moving, taken over by music, rapt with joy… Thank you for reminding me of this side of him! I read he was a dancer early but this is greater than i ever imagined. — p͎h͎y͎l͎u͎m͎ ͎s͎i͎n͎t͎e͎r͎ (@phylum_sinter) September 7, 2021

Just a regular dude out there having the time of his best life. ❤— Cranky Beverly…I hate meetings📢📣 (@ChildPleez007) September 6, 2021

Yeah there’s a lot of these videos of him dancing, used to be a background dancer! Talented.— BajanGirlXx (@bajan_xx) September 6, 2021

Many twitter users commented as to how the actor radiated such a warm, happy, glow with his presence.

Williams had several times over the years shared his love for dance in interviews and he started his career as a background dancer. He had worked in his younger days as a background dancer with singer Kym Sims and also with George Michael and Madonna as background dancers in their music videos.

Williams’ family announced through the actor’s long-time rep Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."

Williams also recently starred in HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ and ‘F Is for Family.’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here