Michele Morrone Set to Star in Tony Kakkar Song But Twitter is Asking 'Are You Lost?'

Michele Morrone, the star of Netflix hit “365 Days", is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a music video with actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Created by Anshul Garg, the song “Mud Mud Ke" will be sung by hitmaker duo Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Tony Kakkar has lent music to Mud Mud Ke, Mihir Gulati has directed its video, which has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan. Mud Mud Ke teaser will release on the 8th of February, 2022. Both Michele and Jacqueline shared pictures on their social media from the photoshoot that preceded the song’s filming. However, many on Twitter could be seen having a hard time digesting the idea that Michele will now be seen having it out to Tony Kakkar’s music, much of which has often been criticised on social media for various reasons. They are of the opinion that Michele could have gone for a collab with different artists.

Michele Morrone built a whole reputation to come to Bollywood and do a music video w Tony KakkarEnough twitter for today!😭 pic.twitter.com/upeqrj76RV— Arya Sama (@AsmoSneha) February 4, 2022

Michele Morrone in a Tony Kakkar song would be my 13th reason. pic.twitter.com/QLcCs53Ip3— Harshvardhan Bhaskar (@inkandwander) February 4, 2022

Tony Kakkar X MICHELE MORRONE?????? ??? Michele, are you lost babydoll 🥺😭 https://t.co/tlJhSWCqfu— Damini (@JournoInIndia) February 4, 2022

Girls after knowing that 365 days lead actor Michele Morrone will be featured in Tony Kakkar’s new song. pic.twitter.com/7LxNGU1tw6— Mayank sharma (@maisinglehoon) February 4, 2022

No way Michele Morrone is gonna feature in a song by Neha and Tony Kakkar 😭😭😭😭 all these Indian singers to exist and he chose them— zuhra/henna (@suhtarhuz) February 4, 2022

tony kakkar landed michele morrone, you've got 9 days you can do it too— yedayoda (@_manan_07) February 5, 2022

Are you lost, baby girl? Kya tum ho khoi khoi khoi khoi -Just guessing michele morrone x tony kakkar collab lyrics — Pri_C. (@ShhMainHoon) February 4, 2022

Speaking on the collab, Anshul Garg said, “Anshul Garg says, “Mud Mud Ke marks our first collaboration with an international star Michele Morrone. He will be seen paired with Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo have owned the song composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by him and Neha Kakkar. We’re fortunate to have begun 2022 with big announcements. The credit goes to our listeners, who have been thrilled about our songs way ahead of their release." Jacqueline also lauded the initiative. Calling it a “unique collaboration", she said that it would be “stirring things up in the music scene".

Michele Morrone, an Italian actor, had become an overnight sensation after the raging success of ‘365 Days’. “India has an amazing culture like there’s elephants and colors and flowers. Since I have started getting requests from Bollywood, I am so curious to go to India, but I think I should go with at least 10 bodyguards," Morrone had told News18 back in 2020. When asked if he had seen any Bollywood films, he had said, “Not yet but I am curious to start."

