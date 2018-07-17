Michelle Obama Chilling at the Beyoncé and Jay-Z Concert Has Got All of Us Screaming
Obama's got 'dem moves.
Image credits: @pxyonce / Twitter
After France's World Cup triumph, the capital city celebrated the victory in style. The boom of fireworks and firecrackers filled the air while a deafening chorus of "We are the champions, We are the champions" rang out from the Sacre Coeur in the north of the city to the Sorbonne on the Left Bank.
Celebrations were doubled when husband-wife duo Beyoncé and Jay-Z put on their On the Run II tour at Paris’s Stade de France. Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, were also in the attendance. Both of them seated in the first row and boy, they had a blast.
Former FLOTUS and Lawson chilled through the evening and showed off some serious moves while The Carters performed “Drunk in Love.”
Videos and photos of Obama and Lawson having a good time were snapped by thrilled fans and were later shared on social media.
The Carters and the Obamas share a long-running bond. According to Rolling Stone, last year, former President Barack Obama helped induct Jay-Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, calling the rapper a “true American original” in his speech.
As for Queen Bey, she had earlier performed for the former President Barack Obama’s inauguration ball back in 2009 with a rendition of Etta James’s “At Last”. Bey was back at it again in 2013 and sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Obama's second term inauguration, reported TIME.
On Sunday, The Carters performed their single “Apeshit” live for the first time. Bey took to the stage and was later joined by Jay-Z, and together they set the mood right for the night.
