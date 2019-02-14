LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Michelle Obama May Have Been First Lady, But Her Mom Still Thinks She's Not a 'Celebrity'

Michelle Obama may have been super popular and continues to remain so even after her tenure as FLOTUS has ended, but to her mother, she may still not be a 'real star.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 14, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Michelle Obama May Have Been First Lady, But Her Mom Still Thinks She's Not a 'Celebrity'
Michelle Obama may have been super popular and continues to remain so even after her tenure as FLOTUS has ended, but to her mother, she may still not be a 'real star.'
Michelle Obama's appearance at the 2019 Grammys as a surprise guest became one of the major points of talk and highlight from the ceremony.

However, while the world may be going crazy over that fact, not everyone seems to believe that she's a
'real celebrity.' Michelle Obama was former First Lady, and perhaps one of the most popular, but it seems that irrespective of how famous, successful or popular you are, mothers will always humble you down.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with her mother, where she talks about her big Grammy outing.

While Michelle appearing on stage had drawn a lot of applause and cheering. Her mother, however, was more concerned if she met 'a real star.'

“I guess you were a hit at the Grammys,” her mom says in the conversation. “Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?”



Michelle's response is also a very touching reminder that she may be a real star, but to her mother, she still has to argue her way through - just like every other kid has always done.

Irrespective of her mother humbling her down, the response Michelle received at the Grammys is perhaps proof that she didn't have to meet 'real stars,' Michelle Obama is the star.




