Michelle Obama Says Tinder Can't Lead to Serious Relationships, Millennials Say 'OK Boomer'

Michelle Obama recently gave out some dating advice to perfect the art of long-term relationships | Image credit: Reuters

Michelle Obama recently opened up about some tips for youngsters on how to have a lasting relationship on the latest episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast.

Buzz Staff

Former US first lady Michelle Obama might be skilled at many things. But if there is one thing she isn't skilled at, it is probably giving out dating advice to millennials and Gen Z.

Michelle recently opened up about some tips for youngsters on how to have a lasting relationship. Appearing on the latest installment of The Michelle Obama Podcast, the former First Lady said, "You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship".

Speaking about modern relationships and why many of them failed to stand the longevity test, Michelle said, "Young couples, they face these challenges and they’re ready to give up because they think they’re broken".

Sharing her wisdom and insight into lon-term relationships in liu of her own long-term relationship with husband Barack Obama, Michelle said, "There’s no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen".

The 'Becoming' author was, however, widely panned by the social media users, especially millennials and Gen Z, who seemed offended by Michelle's disdainful dismissal of dating platforms like Tinder. Many shared images of their successful relationships with partners they had found on dating websites.

"I met my man on tinder and we just had our one year. Michelle ily but w all due respect but you got wifed up long before tinder existed," a user wrote.

Michelle and Barack are all set to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary next month. The couple are known to make public gestures to express their love for each other, which is a source of "relationship goals" for many.

