'You Are Making History': Michelle Obama's Message to Sian Proctor, Inspiration4 Crew

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, geoscientist Sian Proctor and aerospace data engineer Chris Sembroski were the first all civilian crew to blast off to orbit around the earth onboard SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 last week. The 3-day one of a kind trip is also up on streaming platform Netflix titled as ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’. Now even as the entire preparations of the crew before they jetted off to space is documented, Netflix recently shared a heartwarming clip on social media where the team’s crew member Sian Proctor received a phone call from former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Netflix shared the video on YouTube and it has garnered thousands of like and tons of comments on it too.

“Good afternoon, this is Michelle Obama calling for Dr Proctor and the Inspiration4 crew. Am I on the right line?" Obama says as the video shows Proctor smiling as she attends the phone call and the other 3 members of the crew sitting beside her.

“You are on the right line! Hi Mrs. Obama, this is Sian Proctor," she says.

“Oh my goodness, it’s so good to hear your voice. I can’t tell you how much it means to be able to join you guys on this call the day before this exciting mission," Obama says, to which Proctor adds, “Well I have my entire crew here right now with me, but I’m thinking about how I’m talking to you right now — and how amazing that is."

“You are making history!" Obama adds, “And I just want to thank all of you for your courage and your curiosity and your bravery. You have everything you need. You have each other. You guys are representing what it means to be America. It is all of us — showing courage, taking risks on behalf of everyone else. And you all are doing just that."

Obama signs off from the call as she added, “I’m grateful to you all, I’m proud of you all, I wish you the very best. I want you to be safe, and know that we’ll be here praying for you all. So, thank you. Thank you for allowing me to spend this time with you."

Proctor, 51 is the first Black woman to pilot a space flight and she along with the three other crew members were part of the pioneering mission.

Proctor was born in Guam but raised in Fairport and is an entrepreneur, educator, trained pilot and active voice in the space exploration community.

In the clip shared by Netflix, Proctor said the call from Obama was a “very nice conversation that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

The Inspiration 4 aimed to raise $200 million for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and study the biological effects of deep space on the astronauts’ bodies. Its main goal, however, is to prove that space is accessible to ordinary people as the United States and private companies like SpaceX seek to further commercialize the cosmos.

