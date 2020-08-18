Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' Necklace Has Gone Viral. Now Everyone Wants it

In 2014, American girl pop group Fifth Harmony named 'Michelle Obama' in their song BOSS, designating her as more than just a 'First Lady' for the United States: She was her own leader.

Through the years, Michelle Obama has remained relevant: for her conduct, for her involvement in social welfare and charities, and for always speaking up for a cause.

Michelle Obama in her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention urged Americans to vote. But not only did she say those words out loud, she also spelled them out in a necklace.

A gold necklace spelling V -- O -- T --- E became the highlight of her speech, and soon everyone on Twitter wanted to know where they could get one.

Psst, Biden team: start selling that vote necklace @MichelleObama is wearing and you'll fund ads for the next 77 days. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) August 18, 2020

Someone find me Michelle Obama's VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) August 18, 2020

Millions of women currently googling “Vote necklace”. #DemConvention — Allana Harkin (@AllanaHarkin) August 18, 2020

I want Michelle's VOTE necklace — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) August 18, 2020

Prediction: That VOTE necklace will be sold out in about 5 minutes. — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) August 18, 2020

Mom and sister eager to buy one of the ‘Vote’ necklaces Michelle Obama is wearing... — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 18, 2020

I need that “VOTE” necklace Forever FLOTUS is wearing. — Miss Aja (@brat2381) August 18, 2020

.@MichelleObama’s VOTE necklace is all I need right now. — Kate Waters (@K8_Waters) August 18, 2020

So many people searched for 'Where to get Michelle Obama's 'vote' necklace, it also registered a spike on Google Trends.

“Michelle Obama necklace,” “vote necklace” and “letter necklace” are breakout searches, past hour, US - The necklace is the top trending search on all of US Google in the last hour of the event.https://t.co/I0WiP7r7bt — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) August 18, 2020

Here's the answer to everyone's most asked question: Where can I get the necklace?

The necklace was custom-commissioned by Obama from Los Angeles-based jeweler BYCHARI, a source with knowledge of the necklace purchase tells CNN. BYCHARI was started in 2012 by designer Chari Cuthbert, who notes the brand's support of various social justice causes as part of its messaging via a page on the company's website, reports CNN.

Confirmed: Michelle Obama's "vote" necklace was made by Black-owned jewelry brand ByChari.#DemConvention https://t.co/wDUVUYSwux — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) August 18, 2020

In fact, the designer behind it: ByChari has been getting flooded with orders since the live address. Cuthber tells The Daily Beast that when the necklace was ordered, she didn't know who had placed it - and only got to know through the television.

Michelle Obama also blasted Donald Trump as an incompetent president who displays an "utter lack of empathy," as the former first lady addressed the opening night of the US Democratic convention Monday.

"Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy," the wife of former president Barack Obama said in a blunt rejection of the Trump administration.

As Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace goes viral, we're wondering if this could be her 'MAGA' hat.

Donald Trump's campaign in 2016 had a defined merchandise, which definitely still makes its presence felt, and anyone sporting it knows exactly what political power they support: A red baseball hat with white font on it saying 'Make America Great Again' became the merchandise of branding for Trump's presidential campaign, and subsequent win.

While Michelle Obama isn't running for President, could her V-O-T-E necklace be her MAGA hat for the upcoming elections?