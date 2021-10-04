Michelle Obama’s 'How It Started vs How It’s Going' Post on Wedding Anniversary is Pure Love

Former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, hopped on to the ‘how it started versus how it’s going’ trend on Twitter recently. The 57-year-old, who celebrated her 29th wedding anniversary on Sunday, shared two pictures with husband and former US president Barack Obama on her Twitter handle. Michelle showed her followers on the microblogging site how far the two have come ever since their initial courtship days.

The first picture shared by Michelle showed her and Barack in their younger days while the latest picture showed the couple sitting in a similar pose next to each other after spending years together. Michelle accompanied the pictures with a caption where she mentioned, “How it started versus how it is going. Happy anniversary, Barack—love you.”

The tweet has received 259.2k likes and18k retweets since it was shared on the social media platform. Netizens are certainly in awe of the couple and have showered the tweet with compliments. One user commented, “Love should always look, feel and be this way.”

Another user commented the journey the couple has been through over the last 29 years and wrote, “You guys came a long way and you are the definition of true love.”

For some, Michelle and Barack’s marriage is quite the ideal one as this user commented, “Happy Anniversary to a couple who makes staying in love look easy, when it so is not. Your life together has touched the lives of countless people- icons of life well lived, full of service and satisfaction, with more to do.”

Michelle, who released her memoir Becoming in 2018, did reveal some incidents from her marriage. The book gave readers an insight into their successful marriage. A user commented, “You two have improved with age. In many ways although from ‘Becoming’ I learned you have both been exceptional all the way through! Thanks for your service.”

Michelle and Barack tied the knot on October 3, 1992. The couple have two daughters — Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.

