Michigan Firefighters Brave Ice to Rescue Goose Stuck For 2 Days, Turns Out to be Decoy

In a hilarious incident that is bound to leave you in splits, two firefighters crossed a frozen lake to rescue a ‘goose’ only to find out that it was decoy. Putting their work before the harsh snow, two firefighters from the Monroe Township Fire Department were in for a surprise when they were called to rescue an injured bird stuck on the River Raisin in Michigan, USA.

The Monroe Township fire department’s two brave firefighters named Brian Merkle and Ed Bellman rushed to the River Raisin, near Waterloo Park, when the departments received a call about an injured bird that was stuck on the frozen lake for the past two days. Merkle and Bellman went on the rescue mission, making their way through the ice with all the necessary equipment.

However, to their surprise, upon reaching closer to the bird, the duo realized that it wasn’t a real goose and it turned out to be a hunting decoy that was planted there. Despite the realization, they still managed to rescue it from the frozen lake.

The whole incident was narrated by another firefighter from the department who took to Facebook to share the details and images of the rescue mission. The post caught netizens’ attention causing a laughing riot on the internet.

The post has gathered more than 100 reactions and people in the comment section shared how they were relieved that no one was hurt while rescuing the decoy. Another person complimented the ‘absolute sheer brilliance by all involved.’ Most people praised their ‘good training.’

One of the firefighters involved, Merkle also took to Facebook to share his experience and posted a picture with decoy. He wrote that he had a “little more excitement today at MoTown Fire. Dispatched to a trapped duck and found a frozen goose decoy…rest assured Sharon the goose is thankful to have been saved.” He had named the goose, Sharon.

More than 250 people reacted to his post and showered love and appreciation for his efforts and thanked him for serving the community.One of the users wrote that she watched the rescue from start to finish from their window and they were worried about the first responders and whatever was being rescued.

Another user complimented the two brave souls and wrote that that is what real American heroes look like.A user named Sharon, jokingly wrote if he really had to name it Sharon to which Merkle replied by saying Of course.