Michigan Woman Finds 100-Year-Old Halloween Themed Postcard in Mailbox from 1920

In today’s day and age, people are barely writing letters to one another. In such a time, if one comes across a postcard, it is an event on its own. A woman based out of Michigan was surprised after she found a postcard in her mail box.

According to a report published in the CNN, the postcard that the woman found is approximately a century old. It has been dated October 29, 1920. The address mentioned on it was her address but the postcard was addressed to someone named Roy McQueen.

As can be seen in the photo accessed by the news portal, the text on it has been written in faded cursive writing. The note on it has been signed by Flossie Burgess.

The text on the postcard reads: "Dear Cousins, Hope this will find you all well. We are quite well but mother has awful lame knees. It is awful cold here. I just finished my history lesson and am going to bed pretty soon. My father is shaving and my mother is telling me your address. I will have to close for a night. Hope grandma and grandpa are well. Don't forget to write us - Roy get his pants fixed yet.”

From the looks, it is safe to say that the postcard has a Halloween theme. It include an image of a black cat holding a broom, a bat, a goose and an owl, along with a woman with a cane and a jack-o'-lantern in a witch's hat.

Speaking to CNN, Brittany Keech mentioned that at first she did not pay as much attention to the postcard as she got busy with the hustle and bustle. She also stated that the card was found among her bill and some junk mails.

She told the news portal, “I thought it was very peculiar that I was receiving a postcard because nobody sends postcards anymore nowadays. I went 'Okay, this is different’.”

Also, on the postcard one can spot a George Washington one cent stamp. A messy postmark reads Jamestown, but the name of the state after that cannot be seen as it is covered with a sticker like thing.

The woman has also posted the image of the postcard on Facebook to find the lead to the family member of the person to whom this is addressed. Apparently, she has also found a relative of the said person.