Mick Schumacher's Message for Dad Michael in Documentary Leaves Netizens Emotional

Popular OTT platform Netflix just dropped its documentary Schumacher based on the life and events of legendary Formula One racer Michael Schumacher. The film brings out the unseen aspects of Schumacher’s life. The 52-year-old racer’s family is seen opening about the impact of the 2013 skiing accident on his life. Schumacher has been out of public view ever since the accident 8 years ago and when he finally talked about the change in life because of the accident, it made for an emotional viewing experience for the audience.

Words of his son Mick Schumacher while talking about the 2013 tragedy left the audiences teary-eyed, many of who shared their reaction on social media.

Mick talked about how the accident took away all the possible moments that he could have had with his father like any other child.

Calling it a ‘little unfair’, the 22-year-old racer added that had the accident not happened, he would have gotten a better chance to understand his father, and vice versa.

He says, “I think dad and me, we would understand each other in a different way now. Simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport. And that we would have much more to talk about."

Mick further said that it’s the one thing that keeps going on in his head and makes him think how cool it would have been knowing his father like other kids.

The emotional words of a young son’s message for his father left many viewers teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, a user called the documentary a reminder of why people like him loved F1 and expressed his wish to see Schumacher back on F1 track at least for one more time

Another called the documentary the best one to be made on the F1 sport and called it a must watch.

Have you watched it yet?

