Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Shares Tips on How to Work from Home During COVID-19 Lockdown

As organisations around the world switch to remote working to combat novel coronavirus, some companies are finding it increasingly difficult to work from home. But these tips from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella may work wonders.

As of now, coronavirus has claimed nearly nine thousand lives around the world. In India, the number of confirmed cases has increased to 166, with three deaths. With social distancing and self-quarantine being the only ways of keeping the virus at bay, most companies are encouraging their employees to work from home.

But the transition hasn't been easy. A report showed that while large scale companies had the resources necessary to switch to remote working, most small scale businesses don't. Now, Nadella has shared a blog by the Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, Jared Spataro, where the latter has spoken about guidelines for work from home.

For instance, companies have been advised to issue guidelines for employees to work from home. Since most employees would be doing this for the first time, a training manual could come in handy.

The blog also speaks about holding back-to-back meetings when the employees aren't really meeting face-to-face. It can be quite tricky with no breathers in between. The Microsoft Vice President says that they've begun meditation sessions in between meetings to balance things out.

The blog also has tips for managers; it says that team management is key if managers want to drive a team culture between the employees.

Following these tips could really go a long way in ensuring a seamless work from home experience amid coronavirus lockdown. Send this to your bosses!