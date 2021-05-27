Microsoft Has Bought a New AI Tool That Will Write the Code For You

Software development is around a half-a-trillion-dollar industry that is always on the rise, adapting to emerging technology. Less than a year ago, a new language AI tool called GPT-3 hit the stage which is considered to have a huge potential. GPT-3, built by Open AI, is capable of writing in different styles, answering complex questions and writing bits of code. In September, Microsoft purchased license to the underlying technology. And now, the company’s Redmond branch has announced their first product based on the program.

The Washington-based tech giant has introduced an assistive feature in PowerApps software that will turn natural language into ready-made code. This means that users do not need to know how to write computer codes or formulas for building apps. However, this does not suggest that this new tool would write an app for a user. It can though enable a user to write some lower-level bits of code with a click of a button.

At this stage the scope of this feature is limited as it can only produce formulas in Microsoft Power Fx, this development shows that there is a huge potential for machine learning. This autocomplete tool for code can immensely help novice programmers to function.

According to the corporate vice-president (CVP) of Microsoft’s Low Code Application Platform, this product was built keeping in mind the shortage of coders across the globe. He told The Verge that the US alone faces a shortage of about a million developers.

Microsoft has been long pursuing this vision which is aimed at enterprise customers. Companies that do not afford to hire experienced programmers can be greatly benefitted from this web app as it will help beginners tackle basic tasks like analytics, data visualization, and workflow automation.

Indeed, writing codes have come a long way from the days of pure black text on a white background on a terminal. Companies are always looking out for ways to make programming easier using advanced algorithms.

