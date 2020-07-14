BUZZ

Microsoft Takes a Slice of Bizarre Internet Trend, ‘Introduces’ Excel Cake Layout

While people were done realising everything is just cake, Excel has a new feature that allows users to turn the entire sheet into a cake-like layout.

While the internet community has been riling with real-looking cakes for the past few months in the lockdown, Microsoft Excel has come up with their own participation in this cake game. And not many users of the application are amused. Sore point maybe?

Be it a mouse, doormat, shoe or a person’s face, Twitter posts have proved everything can be a cake. To further elaborate, lockdown has seen netizens actively trying to leave behind the sense behind things with videos of realistic crocs (among other things) turning into cakes.

While people were done realising everything is just cake, Excel has a new feature that allows users to turn the entire sheet into a cake-like layout.

The new function was teased by the official Twitter account of Microsoft Excel earlier today and people have opinions.

The caption read: “Anyone else had a chance to try out the new =CAKE function in Excel?”

They also added an obvious disclaimer that this cake was not edible.

"Mom stop" was the top comment on the post with people asking Excel authorities to look into the legit problems faced by users and work on them like connecting two different files or adding a date picker.

Many asked for the apparent useless function’s erasure.

Some users were done with the internet being too preoccupied with cakes.

ALSO READ: If 2020 Wasn't Already Bizarre Enough, the Internet Has Discovered Everything is Cake

But there were some good samaritans who appreciated Excel’s genuine try and cut them some slack. Some found the delicious effort quite attractive as well.

So what did you think about the new sweet function?

