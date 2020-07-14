Microsoft Takes a Slice of Bizarre Internet Trend, ‘Introduces’ Excel Cake Layout

While the internet community has been riling with real-looking cakes for the past few months in the lockdown, Microsoft Excel has come up with their own participation in this cake game. And not many users of the application are amused. Sore point maybe?

Be it a mouse, doormat, shoe or a person’s face, Twitter posts have proved everything can be a cake. To further elaborate, lockdown has seen netizens actively trying to leave behind the sense behind things with videos of realistic crocs (among other things) turning into cakes.

Why is everything cake now!? It’s confusing pic.twitter.com/yxNjmcyRCj — Zach Boychuk (@ZachBoychuk) July 12, 2020

While people were done realising everything is just cake, Excel has a new feature that allows users to turn the entire sheet into a cake-like layout.

The new function was teased by the official Twitter account of Microsoft Excel earlier today and people have opinions.

Anyone else had a chance to try out the new =CAKE function in Excel? pic.twitter.com/pq0Ez8zTM6 — Microsoft Excel (@msexcel) July 13, 2020

The caption read: “Anyone else had a chance to try out the new =CAKE function in Excel?”

They also added an obvious disclaimer that this cake was not edible.

*Important Disclaimer about the =CAKE function* As much as we love cake, your spreadsheet will not actually become cake by using the fictional =CAKE function. — Microsoft Excel (@msexcel) July 13, 2020

"Mom stop" was the top comment on the post with people asking Excel authorities to look into the legit problems faced by users and work on them like connecting two different files or adding a date picker.

Mom stop — Wu-Tang Financial (@Wu_Tang_Finance) July 13, 2020

Maybe instead of this nonsense, someone in your team might want to get their finger out and look at adding a Date Picker to Office 365 64bit. It's now nearly 2 YEARS since one of you even responded to the now 1128 requests.https://t.co/V3vkudBBIH — Staying Safe Alan Moanagain (@ajjmtwit) July 13, 2020

Interesting, but... what about "connecting two different files in Excel 365 online" function????? pic.twitter.com/8EYKiTJUxc — Felipel (@calabocafelipel) July 14, 2020

Many asked for the apparent useless function’s erasure.

Wow thank you so much microsoft just what me and my engineering team needed — anonymous (@thebadnotugly) July 13, 2020

Oh no — Matt Kalin (@matt_kalin) July 13, 2020

Some users were done with the internet being too preoccupied with cakes.

yo Im starting getting traumatized by this cakey thing — Hij (@hijriahnur_) July 14, 2020

Plz no — benfutor (@BenFutor) July 14, 2020

ALSO READ: If 2020 Wasn't Already Bizarre Enough, the Internet Has Discovered Everything is Cake

But there were some good samaritans who appreciated Excel’s genuine try and cut them some slack. Some found the delicious effort quite attractive as well.

I can’t be the only who tried this. — Anthony Orientale (@Blueshoots) July 13, 2020

Sorry that so many people didn't get this delicious tweet. — Jenn Javier (@jilen) July 13, 2020

I mean sometimes you can use a lil smile! And I hope you get to smile a lot :) — ♡ love dove ♡ (@LiefDuif) July 13, 2020

I know we’re having fun here, but please consider making a cake pie chart style. — Dan Studnicky (@danstudnicky) July 14, 2020

Let's bake some numbers — La Rumana (@ArekuLexia) July 13, 2020

Beautiful cake — Eliza (@crownedcat__) July 14, 2020

So what did you think about the new sweet function?