Microsoft Teams Goes Down Globally and Folks at Office are Taking a Break With Memes

Microsoft Corp’s messaging application MS Teams went down for thousands of users. As per an outage tracking website, the company said that it was investigating the disruption. Over 4,800 incidents were reported with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, said Downdetector.com.

Microsoft tweeted it has identified downstream impact to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online. “We’ve taken action to reroute a portion of traffic to provide some relief within the environment,” it said.

While many were affected by the app going down, people on Twitter took full advantage and created memes.

#MicrosoftTeams Microsoft teams has stopped which means work has stopped Everyone: pic.twitter.com/UzxZwfF29E — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) July 21, 2022

Microsoft Teams has stopped, and half the working world along with it #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/o02LeDXdpd — Mattie J (@Night_Day_Matt) July 21, 2022

Me on twt verifying if #MicrosoftTeams really not working and apparently it's a global scale outage pic.twitter.com/uDWe8jpFxT — ✨fy~🎏✨ (@coqkodok_twt) July 21, 2022

My reaction when I got to know about #MicrosoftTeams down and i don't have to attend those scheduled meetings 😂😜#Microsoft #MicrosoftTeams #memequeen pic.twitter.com/adLVwlDXhJ — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) July 21, 2022

The #MicrosoftTeams outage gives nearly every Work from Home user the excuse to take an early break. pic.twitter.com/q01EDhFU6S — Whippa 🇦🇺 (@WhippaTV) July 21, 2022

#MicrosoftTeams Microsoft teams has stopped which means work has stopped Everyone: pic.twitter.com/fwN9RzzHwL — Trojan_Horse (@Sampath0623) July 21, 2022

Satya Nadella internally after Teams is down: #MicrosoftTeams #MSTeams pic.twitter.com/LMwZno1uFf — Office Memes for Working Teens (@omfwt) July 21, 2022

In a statement, Microsoft said, that the “broken connection” in an internal storage service led to a massive outage. “We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact,” the company said.

It further claimed that it will update the story once the company issues an official statement that the outage has been fixed and Teams is working fine for users globally.

