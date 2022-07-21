CHANGE LANGUAGE
Microsoft Teams Goes Down Globally and Folks at Office are Taking a Break With Memes
2-MIN READ

Microsoft Teams Goes Down Globally and Folks at Office are Taking a Break With Memes

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 11:53 IST

Delhi, India

Microsoft Teams may have gone down but Twitter is up with memes.

Microsoft Teams went down for thousands of users on Thursday. As per an outage tracking website, the company said that it was investigating the disruption.

Microsoft Corp’s messaging application MS Teams went down for thousands of users. As per an outage tracking website, the company said that it was investigating the disruption. Over 4,800 incidents were reported with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, said Downdetector.com.

Microsoft tweeted it has identified downstream impact to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online. “We’ve taken action to reroute a portion of traffic to provide some relief within the environment,” it said.

While many were affected by the app going down, people on Twitter took full advantage and created memes.

In a statement, Microsoft said, that the “broken connection” in an internal storage service led to a massive outage. “We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact,” the company said.

It further claimed that it will update the story once the company issues an official statement that the outage has been fixed and Teams is working fine for users globally.

first published:July 21, 2022, 11:47 IST
last updated:July 21, 2022, 11:53 IST