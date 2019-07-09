Microsoft Ties up with Netflix Original 'Stranger Things' to Bring out Brand New App
A tribute to the first Windows operating system, Microsoft unleashed a special edition Windows 1.11, a simulation of the original 1.0 OS, on July 8.
Tech giant Microsoft has tied up with popular TV show 'Stranger Things' and has come out with a brand new app, Windows 1.11 - which is now available on the Microsoft Store.
The company has capitalized on the third installment of the Netflix Original Stranger Things with the dedicated app.
Microsoft took to Twitter to drop the launch news in the most signature way possible - the old Microsoft logo flickering and fading in the style of the show’s motion logo. The post also included a morse code for the followers to decrypt the release date in the latest tease.
Before we move forward, are you sure you're ready to go know where? .--- ..- .-.. -.-- / ---.. pic.twitter.com/iX2237uYsK— Windows (@Windows) July 5, 2019
Of course there's nothing strange about Windows 1.0. Don't worry. Everything will be ..-. .. -. . / --- -. / .--- ..- .-.. -.-- / ---.. - .... pic.twitter.com/lRrJn6Fdmf— Windows (@Windows) July 7, 2019
Fans were elated with the development, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement. One user wrote, "Ooh, ooh.....you are bringing back the "old school" style of Windows again?"
While another posted, "Stop trolling me @windows! I'm excited for no reason. Drop the bomb already."
A third user wrote, "Can’t wait to upgrade from MS-DOS 6.22!'
Microsoft has described the app as, "Experience 1985 nostalgia with a special edition Windows 10 PC app inspired by Windows 1.0—but one that’s been taken over by the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Explore the mysteries and secrets plaguing Hawkins, unlock unique show content and Easter eggs, and play retro games and puzzles—all building off Stranger Things 3."
It will be a replica of the first public version 1985 Windows 1.0 OS. The app mixes puzzle games with Stranger Things content, aimed right at the fans of the show.
